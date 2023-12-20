Marvel Snap Is Finally Getting Another Series Drop in January

Ever since Second Dinner announced the flexible Series drop system for Marvel Snap, things have felt dire, to say the least. We’ve not seen any Series drops in nearly a year, and the studio only spoke up about it a couple months back to state that there would be more news coming before the end of 2023.

Well, the news is finally here, and we’ll be getting some downgrades with the patch coming in early January. Here are all the Series drops that are happening on Jan. 9, 2024:

Drop to Series 3

Master Mold

Spider-Man 2099

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Stature

Stegron

Drop to Series 4

Howard the Duck

Ghost Spider

Kitty Pryde

Silver Samurai

Echo

The Phoenix Force

Hit-Monkey

Lady Deathstrike

Daken

There are some gems here, including Lady Deathstrike and Daken. Notably, however, cards like Darkhawk and Jeff are still in Series 4 and 5 respectively, which is unsurprising, considering how popular they’ve been in the meta.

Still, something is better than nothing at all, and hopefully we’ll get to see these drops happen more regularly.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.