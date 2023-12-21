Best Havok Decks in Marvel Snap

Most players might be tempted to overlook Havok in Marvel Snap’s Hellfire Gala season. After all, this is just a measly Series 4 card with a seemingly awful ability. But we’re here to tell you there’s quite a bit of potential here. Here are the best Havok decks to build in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Havok

As always, let’s first go over Havok’s ability in Marvel Snap. Havok is a 2-Cost, 0-Power card with the following card text: After each turn, you lose 1 Max Energy and this gains +4 Power.

At first glance, this looks terrible. Losing one max Energy turn can be crippling and devastating, and it can really limit what you can do in your last couple of turns. However, the trick is recognizing that Havok isn’t a card you want to play early on. Even if you play him on turn 5, he’s still a 2-Cost, 8-Power card. Even at his worst, he’s a 2-Cost, 4-Power card, which is still a pretty nice stat line.

So with that out of the way, let’s look at some decklists for him.

Negative

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

The Hood

Bast

Havok

Psylocke

Ravonna Renslayer

Viper

Ironheart

Mystique

Magik

Mister Negative

Iron Man

Blue Marvel

Long gone are the halcyon days of Sera Negative running rampant all over the meta. The archetype has languished since the closed beta days, and not even Silver Surfer and Bast were quite enough to pull it out of its slump. Negative has seen a bit of a resurgence with Knull and Arnim Zola shenanigans, but Havok might just be the card to pull it out of its slump.

This decklist performs well even when you don’t draw Negative, all thanks to the power push that Havok provides. Of course, the high roll here is to play Negative on turn 3, with the help of cards like Psylocke and Ravonna. Turn 3 Negative, combined with Magik for the turn 7, opens up a lot of power potential, and you can even afford to play Havok on turn 4 to start soaking power. The beautiful thing about Havok in this deck is that because all your cards have been Negatived, you don’t even need the Energy anymore because everything costs 0.

Without Negative, you do have to play a bit more cautiously, but Ravonna helps you get cards like Iron Man and Mystique out a little easier. There’s a bit of counter-synergy with Bast, so only play Bast if you don’t draw Ravonna, or play her later in the game.

Junk Annihilus

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

The Hood

Havok

Black Widow

Shadow King

Viper

Debrii

Green Goblin

Ms Marvel

Sentry

Hobgoblin

Iron Man

Annihilus

The junk archetype has also seen a bit of a resurgence ever since Annihilus arrived on the scene in Marvel Snap. Havok’s inclusion here can serve as a power push, or as a huge disruptor to your opponent’s game plan.

The play line should be pretty straightforward; your goal is to fill out your opponent’s side with as much trash as possible, and you’ll want to lock them out by turn 5 with Annihilus. Havok serves as another possible Viper target here, as you can really cripple your opponent’s plan, especially if they’re playing something like Thanos-Blob, which requires pretty much all their Energy in the last three turns. Send Havok their way, and you’ll never see Professor X, Alioth, or Blob.

Sure, this lets them win a lane very handily, but you can always counter that with Shadow King.

Bounce

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

The Hood

Forge

Iceman

Nico Minoru

Havok

Shadow King

Falcon

Viper

Werewolf By Night

Beast

Shang-Chi

Legion

Similar to the junk list, this bounce list also includes Havok as a potential target for Viper, especially in those Thanos-Blob matchups. However, Havok serves as a good power push on your side of the lane as well, especially since all of your cards are pretty low in Cost. In addition to that, Beat reduces the Costs of your bounced cards by one, so you shouldn’t really feel the pinch of Havok’s downside.

If you do end up Viper-ing Havok over to the other side, you’ll always be able to deal with it later with Shadow King or Shang-Chi.

And those are our picks for the best Havok decks to try in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.