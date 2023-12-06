Best Sebastian Shaw Decks in Marvel Snap

Another season, another new card to nab off the monthly season pass. With the release of the Hellfire Gala season, Sebastian Shaw has officially been inducted into the Marvel Snap roster. And — you guessed it — we’ve prepared a list of the best Sebastian Shaw decks to use in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Sebastian Shaw

As always, let’s go over Shaw’s ability in Marvel Snap first. Sebastian Shaw is a 3-Cost, 4-Power card with the following ability: When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power (wherever this is).

What this means is that he gets buffed even if he’s still in your deck, allowing him to gain extra Power is you hit him with Okoye or the newly reworked America Chavez. He also gains Power in your hand if you hit him with Nakia, and of course, cards like Forge, Nico Minoru, and Silver Surfer will also work with him. His Cost also makes him a natural fit for Surfer decks, and that’s where we’re starting.

It’s worth noting that he’s extremely vulnerable to Shadow King, who’s been eating good in the Marvel Snap meta for the past few months, so you may want to consider protecting him with something like Luke Cage or Cosmo.

Wakanda Shaw

Forge

Nova

Nico Minoru

Carnage

Okoye

America Chavez

Killmonger

Nakia

Werewolf by Night

Daken

Sebastian Shaw

Black Panther

This deck features quite a few Power pushes with Shaw, Werewolf, Black Panther, and Daken, allowing you to take on different strategies and playlines depending on your draw. As usual, the goal here is to buff your cards with Forge, Okoye, Nakia, and Chavez, with Nico Minoru being your flexible card to help you buff or clone a card as needed, or even give you extra draws or change a location.

The high number of On Reveal cards here also allow Werewolf to shine, and Daken can be enabled by Killmonger, Carnage, or even Nico if things line up just right.

Silver Surfer

Forge

Nova

Okoye

America Chavez

Brood

Silver Surfer

Killmonger

Nakia

Werewolf by Night

Daken

Sebastian Shaw

Sera

The Silver Surfer archetype was already doing pretty decently before Shaw released, but we’re predicting it’s only about to get even better. The strategy here is simple: buff your cards, get a bunch of 3-Cost cards out, play Sera on turn 5, then play three 3-Cost cards on the last turn including Surfer to buff them all again.

The only thing to note here is that you probably don’t want to play both Brood and Werewolf together in the same game. Brood restricts a lot of your board space, making it difficult for Werewolf to shine, so you’ll need to pick one of the other depending on your draws and the board state.

Bounce

The Hood

Forge

Iceman

Nico Minoru

Okoye

Shadow King

Falcon

Luke Cage

Nakia

Werewolf by Night

Beast

Sebastian Shaw

The bounce archetype definitely fell off a little with nerfs to Elsa Bloodstone and Angela, but it’s still possible to get good Power output by bouncing your buff cards back to your hand, and then playing them out again to strengthen Werewolf and Shaw even further. That’s exactly what this deck aims to do.

Ideally you’ll want to get Werewolf out by three, start playing your On Reveal cards while buffing your hand and deck to power up Shaw, then have Beast bounce them back and repeat the process at a lower cost before turn 6.

And those are our picks for the best Marvel Snap decks for Sebastian Shaw. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.