Best Selene Decks in Marvel Snap

Rounding out the Hellfire Gala season in Marvel Snap, we have Selene, who looks to be the final piece in the puzzle for folks who have been hoping to properly lean into the junk/clutter archetype. Here’s our take on the best Selene decks to build in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Selene

As always, let’s first go over Selene’s ability in Marvel Snap. She’s a 1-Cost, -1-Power card with the following card text: On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-Power card in each player’s hand with -3 Power. This gives her instant synergy with Green Goblin and Hobgoblin, as these are cards you can send over to your opponent’s side of the board to really disrupt them.

She also has synergy with Annihilus, who’s a powerful turn 5 play that sends all negative Cost cards on your side of the board over to your opponent. Any cards that can’t be sent over get destroyed. So, without further ado, here are some decklists to try:

Galactus

The Hood

Selene

Carnage

Jeff

Green Goblin

Debrii

Gladiator

Ms Marvel

Sentry

Hobgoblin

Annihilus

Galactus

Galactus has been seeing a little bit of a resurgence in the Marvel Snap meta. Though he’s not quite as prominent as before, this allows him to serve as a surprise play for your opponent as they’ll likely be expecting something like Blob or Alioth instead.

The game plan here is to play either Selene or The Hood on turn 1, then build up power on your side with cards like Sentry, Ms Marvel, and Gladiator. You can also use this time to clog up your opponent’s board with Debrii, and disrupt them with Green Goblin.

The big turn 5 play comes with Annihilus, followed by a turn 6 Galactus play on any of your empty lanes to secure a win. Jeff is there for a bit of flexibility, along with Carnage in case you don’t draw Annihilus and you need to clear up some space on your side.

Zabu Annihilus

The Hood

Selene

Zabu

Green Goblin

Black Widow

Cosmo

Super Skrull

Shang-Chi

Ms Marvel

Sentry

Hobgoblin

Annihilus

This decklist aims to do a bit of everything: clog up your opponent’s board with junk, disrupt them, while also shutting them down with tech cards like Super Skrull and Shang-Chi. The former can be particularly powerful, especially in an Ongoing-heavy meta where people are playing more Living Tribunal and Ms Marvel. We’ve also seen some Negative decks resurface thanks to the release of Havok and the Professor X nerf, so Super Skrull can help turn things in your favor in those match-ups.

What you want to do is play The Hood or Selene on turn 1, followed by Zabu, then Sentry if you have Annihilus in hand or Ms Marvel or Super Skrull. Ideally you’ll want to play Annihilus on turn 5, but Hobgoblin gets the job done as well. Turn 6 is pretty flexible, and you can have a mix of any of your previous turns, or play Shang-Chi to take out the big power pushes on your opponent’s side.

Hawk and Junk

The Hood

Selene

Korg

Ravonna Renslayer

Green Goblin

Black Widow

Rockslide

Viper

Darkhawk

Sentry

Hobgoblin

Annihilus

If you’re more a fan of the disruption-style decks that Darkhawk has become so known for, Selene can fit in pretty well here too. Viper and Annihilus are here to help send junk over to your opponent’s side of course, but you’ll also supplement that with Black Widow, Korg, and Rockslide.

You’ll be disrupting their draws while clogging up their board with nonsense, and you’ll also be powering up Darkhawk on the side. Blob is your obvious weakness here, so you may want to rely on Sentry and Hobgoblin as your big power pushes if you sense your opponent may be playing Thanos-Blob or some other variation of the Blob deck.

And those are our picks for the best Marvel Snap decks to build with Selene. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.