Best Living Tribunal Decks in Marvel Snap: Is the Living Tribunal Worth Buying?

After the High Evolutionary’s rocky release last week, he’s leaving the Token Shop tonight and making space for another anticipated card for this Guardians Greatest Hits season: the Living Tribunal. This card has been in the game’s files for quite a while, and after a few changes made to its design, the Living Tribunal is about to finally make its debut in Marvel Snap… just a week after a big bad’s arrival. That’s why the new acquisition system will be so essential to the game; after all, we are talking about two very expensive cards at the same high tier, that are completely different and even unfair to compare. The Living Tribunal will surely be overshadowed by High Evolutionary, but for those who were waiting, is the Living Tribunal worth buying? Continue reading to find out.

Is The Living Tribunal Worth Buying in Marvel Snap?

The newest card in Series 5 has the Ongoing ability to split your total Power evenly among all locations. Once considered a potential big bad, the Living Tribunal comes as nothing but a normal card to the game. Well, a 6-cost one, I’ll give it that.

Unless you’re the Uncle Scrooge of Marvel Snap, the Living Tribunal is not a card worth your 6,000 Tokens. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not a terrible card – it is indeed fun and brings a different way to enjoy the game, but it’s also not worth so many coins, especially coming out so soon after High Evolutionary, who’s been dominating the meta. Also, think of how hard it is to guarantee over 60 Power in one lane and then split it at the end to have at least 20 Power in all of them. Not to mention all the counters you can find on the way: Infinaut, Shang-Chi, Enchantress, Hobgoblin, Galactus. With all of that said, I would suggest passing on this one unless you’ve got the Tokens to spare and almost every card already.

Best The Living Tribunal Decks in Marvel Snap

If you stick to buying the Living Tribunal, we’ve found three excellent decks to try on Day 1. Check them out below:

The Dead Tribunal

Yondu

Nova

Carnage

Wolverine

Bucky Barnes

Venom

Killmonger

Deathlok

Magik

The Living Tribunal

Knull

Death

In this destroy deck created by ItsGuestGaming on YouTube, the Living Tribunal shows great value when aligned with Knull and Death. It’s pretty simple to play this combo, as long as you get the right cards. Destroy as many cards as possible by turn 4 and on turn 5 play Magik in order to get to play two 6-cost cards next. By this point, Death should be free in your hand or at least very cheap, save her for turn 7, after all, we don’t want her to stumble into a Shang-Chi. On turn 6, play your overpowered Knull, then finish off with Death alongside the Living Tribunal on the last turn.

Multiversal Control

Sunspot

Nebula

Angela

Daredevil

Wave

Cosmo

Storm

Green Goblin

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Professor X

The Living Tribunal

This fantastic control deck was originally created by Drewberry on YouTube. Here, our objective is to lock down two lanes to make the opponent weak in both of them. Sunspot and Nebula are great 1-cost cards for this deck, as they keep getting powered up even on closed locations – don’t waste the Nebula/Storm combo. Daredevil will grant you a great advantage on turn 5, where you can use Spider-Man, Iron Man, or Professor X depending on what’s to come from the opponent. Wave should be used as a shortcut to big cards like Iron Man and Professor X, or even the Living Tribunal, just make sure you place him in a location that Enchantress won’t hit.

The Wakandan Tribunal

Ghost

Zabu

Okoye

Electro

Shuri

Wong

Black Panther

Iron Man

Magik

Odin

The Living Tribunal

Arnim Zola

This deck is for those who seek Power and nothing but! Ghost can help you avoid Shang-Chi, but for those who don’t like her, I’d recommend Ebony Maw. Zabu will make Shuri and Wong cheaper while Okoye will give even more power to the deck. For turn 3, we stick to Wong followed by Shuri on turn 4. Black Panther joins them on turn 5 giving that single lane an insane amount of Power to be split by the Living Tribunal on turn 6. Of course, the game won’t always go like this, but Electro and Magik can help you get there. If you don’t pull the Living Tribunal, no worries, you still have the Wong > Black Panther > Arnim Zola combo.

Those are all of the best decks for Living Tribunal in Marvel Snap, hopefully, this helped you decide if he’s worth buying! For more guides, like the best decks for High Evolutionary and more, check out the related links.

