Marvel Snap’s Most Exciting Card Release in Months Has Been Completely Botched

It’s not a stretch to say that ever since the introduction of Series 4 and 5 in Marvel Snap, the new weekly card releases have felt rather underwhelming because of how long it takes to accrue Collector’s Tokens. Not to mention the fact that many of these cards are mediocre at best and rarely ever worth the Tokens.

This week, however, Second Dinner was poised to release High Evolutionary, a new big bad that was slated to stay in Series 5 indefinitely alongside Thanos, Kang, and Galactus. High Evolutionary is a very exciting card for the sole reason that he unlocks hidden abilities for all cards in the game that previously had no abilities. This means that cards like Cyclops, Wasp, and Abomination would all get new abilities, giving them more utility outside of just being slotted into a Patriot deck.

As the fates would have it, though, the release for High Evolutionary is bugged, and players are reporting that instead of getting him in the Weekly Spotlight section of the shop, they’re seeing good ol’ Howard the Duck instead. It’s incredibly ironic, especially considering that all of the card releases in Marvel Snap have been pretty smooth so far, and of course these launch issues had to happen for the one card that players were genuinely excited for in many months.

High Evolutionary has the potential to shape the new meta landscape in Marvel Snap, but for those hoping to start brewing and experimenting immediately, it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit as Second Dinner sorts out the shop issues.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

