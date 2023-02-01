How to Change Nickname in Marvel Snap

Image Source: Second Dinner

Marvel Snap requires all players to set a nickname once they start the game, and if you’re one of the unfortunate few who might’ve been too hasty and didn’t put much thought into your nickname, you’re in luck. The game now allows you to change it up every month, so you no longer have to live with your mistakes. Here’s how to change your nickname in Marvel Snap.

Changing Your Username in Marvel Snap

Boot up the game on PC or your mobile device, then tap on your player avatar at the top of the screen. This will show you your current username, title, as well as a list of all the avatars you’ve unlocked in Marvel Snap so far.

Tap on your username, then clear the field and enter your new username. Once you’re happy with it, confirm your decision and you’re all good to go. One caveat to take note of is that you can only change your username once every 30 days. This means that if you make a mistake while changing it, you’ll need to wait another month before you can correct it again, so make sure to double-check before confirming.

That said, this is still definitely a welcome change as beta players are no longer stuck with whatever silly nickname they might’ve come up with months ago.

That’s all you need to know about how to change your nickname in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our picks for the best Zabu decks you can play right now.

Related Posts