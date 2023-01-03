Best Zabu Decks in Marvel Snap

Zabu has the potential to be the most powerful season pass card we’ve seen in Marvel Snap since Wave. We all know the power of mana cost reduction, and Zabu certainly looks like an all-around good card that can fit into a lot of deck archetypes. With that out of the way, here are our picks for the best Zabu decks to build in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Zabu

First off, let’s go over Zabu’s ability. Zabu is a 3-cost, 2-power card with the following ability: Ongoing: Your 4-cost cards cost 2 less (minimum 1).

Right off the bat, it’s going to be extremely tempting to put him in decks that are just filled to the brim with 4-cost cards, but there are certain cards that will benefit from his presence specifically, such as the terrifying Mr Negative and the long neglected Crystal.

Here are the best decklists to try out:

Zabu Hawk Variety

Korg

Zabu

Darkhawk

Jubilee

Shuri

Wong

Absorbing Man

Drax

Strong Guy

Hell Cow

Rock Slide

Sera

This list goes pretty much all-in on Zabu’s ability, while also offering various play paths you can take if you don’t draw certain cards. Darkhawk, Strong Guy, Drax, and even Rock Slide are all strong power pushes that can be enabled by Shuri. Even without drawing Darkhawk, you can still leverage the abilities of your other cards to activate Strong Guy’s buff, and supplement it with your other high statted cards like Hell Cow.

You’ll likely have to fold the game if you don’t draw at least Sera or Zabu, but if you do manage to get them both in the same game, your turn 6 power push will be massive.

Zabu Hawk All-In

Korg

Black Widow

Psylocke

Mystique

Zabu

Darkhawk

Jubilee

Wong

Absorbing Man

Crystal

Moon Girl

Rock Slide

Unlike the previous decklist, this list relies on Darkhawk as the main power push of the game. We have the usual enablers for Darkhawk like Black Widow, Korg, and Rock Slider, as well as Psylocke to help you get one of your 4-cost cards out early where needed.

If you manage to get Zabu out on turn 3, you can follow that up by emptying your hand and playing Crystal in the middle location to draw three more cards from your deck for a powerful turn 5 and 6 play as well.

Negative Zabu

Psylocke

Ironheart

Zabu

Mr Negative

Jubilee

Shuri

Wong

Shang-Chi

Crystal

Iron Man

Black Panther

Arnim Zola

Mr Negative has been one of the most polarizing cards in Marvel Snap, and while he did see a bit of a resurgence with the release of Silver Surfer last season, Zabu might very well put him back on the Marvel Snap watchlist again. This decklist features a Negative package, while also allowing you to explore different play paths if you don’t draw him.

Shuri, Wong, Black Panther, and Arnim Zola are terrifying enough on their own, and can be enabled with either Zabu or Negative. Then, there’s the usual Iron Man and Mystique combo that’s almost unbeatable if you manage to play them both cheaply on your final turns once they’ve been Negatived.

Crystal and Shang-Chi are included here as tech cards to help you draw extra cards from your deck, or to just decimate your opponent’s powerful cards.

And that does it for our picks for the best Zabu decks to build in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our deep dive interview with Ben Brode himself.

