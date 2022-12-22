Best Darkhawk Decks in Marvel Snap

Darkhawk got added as a new Series 5 card alongside Sentry in Marvel Snap, and while it’s certainly not going to be a huge game-changer by any stretch of the imagination, it still has the potential to be a really interesting build-around card. If you were lucky enough to pull it from a Reserve, or if you’re wondering whether it’s worth 6,000 Collector’s Tokens, here’s a list of the best Darkhawk decks in build in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Darkhawk

Before we get into it, let’s go over Darkhawk’s ability in Marvel Snap. The ability is as follows: Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck. In a typical game of Marvel Snap, you and your opponent will have three cards left in your deck by turn 6, which means Darkhawk’s value should stay at around 4-Cost, 7-Power.

That stat line isn’t exactly the greatest, and you’ll certainly be able to find other 4-Cost cards with better value in terms of power output. However, with the right supporting cards, Darkhawk could end up being a solid addition to your deck, especially if you focus on preventing your opponent from drawing anything, or add more cards to their deck.

Bounce

The Hood

Iceman

Korg

Nightcrawler

Angela

Black Widow

Beast

Falcon

Mystique

Darkhawk

Rockslide

Blue Marvel

The first decklist to come to mind is some sort of bounce archetype. The goal here is to prevent your opponent from drawing cards, while also muddying up their deck with rocks. Black Widow is key here to put a Widow’s Bite in your opponent’s hand to prevent them from drawing a card the next turn, while Rockslide and Korg are there to add rocks to the deck.

You can then follow this up with Beast, who returns those disruptive cards to your hand and make them cost 1 less, then play them again. Falcon also returns all 1-Cost cards to your hand, letting you deploy The Hood, Iceman, and Korg again for even more disruption. Angela and Darkhawk will be your main power pushes here, with Mystique in the deck to copy either Darkhawk or Blue Marvel’s ability for additional power.

On Reveal

Iceman

Korg

Black Widow

Psylocke

Wave

Darkhawk

Rockslide

Sera

Aero

Doctor Doom

Odin

America Chavez

This deck is centered around the big Black Widow-Wave-Odin combo. The idea here is to play Black Widow on turn 2, Wave on turn 3, then Odin on turn 4 all on the same lane. This puts two Widow’s Bites in your opponent’s hand, while also letting you combo that with Wave and Odin, forcing the second Widow’s Bite to cost 4.

It’s an extremely disruptive combo that isn’t necessarily always consistent, but you should absolutely snap when you have it in hand.

Disruption

Korg

Nightcrawler

Black Widow

Scorpion

Lizard

Storm

Darkhawk

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Jessica Jones

Rockslide

Magneto

Finally, you can never go wrong with a good ol’ disruption-style deck in Marvel Snap. This deck is really just made up of general-use good cards, as well as counter elements with Shang-Chi and Enchantress. You still have your disruptive elements like Korg, Black Widow, and Rockslide, while cards like Storm and Scorpion help to weaken your opponent’s hand and limit where they can play.

That does it for our picks for the best Marvel Snap decks to build with Darkhawk. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our list of best decks for Silver Surfer and Sentry.

