Best Sentry Decks in Marvel Snap

Sentry is a Series 5 card in Marvel Snap that comes with a pretty interesting ability that can initially seem a little difficult to work around. However, with the right supporting cards, you may be able to build a powerful deck that leans into its ability properly. Here are the best Sentry decks to build in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Sentry

First off, let’s go over the stat line and ability for Sentry in Marvel Snap. This is a 4-Cost, 8-Power card with the following ability: Cannot be played at the right location. On Reveal: Add a -8 Power Void to the right location.

Having to eat -8 Power on the rightmost lane hurts, but there are ways to work around this, as shown in the decklists below.

Junk

The Hood

Titania

Black Widow

Carnage

Viper

Green Goblin

Debrii

Polaris

Spider-Man

Absorbing Man

Sentry

America Chavez

You can also lean fully into a junk-style deck that’s all about filling your opponent’s side of the board with crap. Debrii, Titania, The Hood and Viper combo, and Green Goblin all help with this. The idea here is to keep filling up your opponent’s board, while also keeping Carnage around to destroy any spare rocks you might’ve left on your side.

Instead of using Viper to send The Hood over on turn 2, however, you may want to hold off on that play until you drop Sentry on turn 4. You might also consider putting Luke Cage and Hazmat in here if you really want to lean into the strategy of debuffing all your opponent’s cards while keeping your own Power intact.

Control

Nightcrawler

Daredevil

Maria Hill

Sentinel

Viper

Lizard

Cosmo

White Queen

Professor X

Aero

Leader

Sentry

The big Sentry combo here is to play Sentry on turn 4, followed up with Viper and Cosmo in that same lane on turn 5. This makes it so that your opponent has no way of responding or sending the Void back to your side of the board with Odin.

The other supporting cards here make up a control shell, with Daredevil letting you know where it’s safe to play Aero or Professor X, along with White Queen and Leader to give you insight into your opponent’s hand and to gain the upper hand on the last turn.

Disruption

The Hood

Carnage

Viper

Mysterio

Lizard

Storm

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Jessica Jones

Sentry

Vision

Magneto

This deck is meant to disrupt your opponent’s plays as much as possible, while also limiting their play areas. The Sentry and Viper combo is here as well, along with cards like Shang-Chi and Enchantress to counter any big Ongoing plays your opponent might be trying to set up. Of course, depending on what the meta looks like, you might also consider putting in cards like Rogue, Killmonger, or Cosmo.

Mysterio’s here to play mind games with your opponent, Storm is here to block out a lane, and Jessica Jones, Vision, and Magento are there to support the Storm play as well.

That does it for our picks for the best Marvel Snap decks to build with Sentry. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our list of best Silver Surfer decks, as well as our interview with Ben Brode about the creation of the game.

