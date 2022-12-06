Best Silver Surfer Decks in Marvel Snap

The Power Cosmic season brought a new card to Marvel Snap: the Silver Surfer himself. As a 3-cost, 0-power card, he might seem a bit underwhelming. He’s certainly not as immediately impactful as last season’s Black Panther, but once you learn how to properly utilize his effect, the results can be pretty awesome. Here are the best Silver Surfer decks you can build in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Silver Surfer Decks

First off, let’s go over Silver Surfer’s ability. He has an On Reveal ability that gives your other 3-cost cards +3 Power. Do note that this only applies to cards that you already have on the board. The ability can then be re-triggered with cards like Odin and Absorbing Man, and triggered twice with Wong.

Naturally, this makes Silver Surfer a good fit with other useful and under-statted 3-cost cards like Ironheart, Wolfsbane, Bishop, Mystique, and Rogue. Here are the best decklists for Silver Surfer across all card Series.

Series 1 and 2 On Reveal

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Angela

Star-Lord

Captain America

Ironheart

Killmonger

Mister Fantastic

Silver Surfer

Storm

Wolfsbane

The Punisher

Jessica Jones

Odin

If you’re still in Series 1 and 2, a good tempo deck can go a long way. Angela is your bread and butter here, but the main idea is to flood a location with Storm, then back it up with another 3-cost card that can be buffed by Silver Surfer later.

Your last two turns should ideally be Silver Surfer with Star-Lord, followed by Odin to trigger their abilities again for a massive power push.

Series 3 Disrupt and Control

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Nova

Forge

Goose

Deathlok

Silver Surfer

Brood

Storm

Cosmo

Juggernaut

Killmonger

Polaris

Maximus

This deck is designed around pretty much every useful Series 3 card in Marvel Snap, and aims to have Silver Surfer buff them all up on the final turn. Brood is definitely a high value card to add here, as Silver Surfer will be able to buff all its clones, giving you an additional 9 power for just 3 Energy.

The rest of the cards are meant to disrupt your opponent in some way, with Polaris and Juggernaut moving cards around, and of course, Cosmo killing On Reveal effects. Goose is also a strong pick here; since you’re not using any cards that are above 3-cost, you can limit what your opponent can play by using Goose and Storm.

Negative Seratonin Revived

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Bast

Angela

Mojo

Mystique

Silver Surfer

Bishop

Wolfsbane

Mister Fantastic

Mister Negative

Iron Man

Sera

This decklist was brewed by the folks over at the Snap.fan Discord server, and it revives the much-hated Negative Seratonin deck from three seasons ago. The great thing about this deck is that you don’t necessarily need Mister Negative to win; as long as you draw either Negative or Sera in time, you should still get a ton of value from it.

Bast sets the power of all cards in your hand to 3, which already offsets the low stats of virtually ever card in this deck, aside from Sera. You’ll also have the Iron Man and Mystique combo for a final turn power push (bonus points if they’ve been Negatived), and Silver Surfer to give everyone another push as well.

Depending on what the meta looks like, you may want to slot in Rogue over one of the other 3-cost cards instead.

That does it for our picks for the best Silver Surfer decks in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our full interview with Ben Brode, and our picks for the best Black Panther decks from last season.

Related Posts