There are so many deck archetypes in Marvel Snap, but Ongoing has managed to remain one of the strongest and most consistent throughout all of the nerfs and changes. Ongoing cards are powerful because they have their ability extended for the whole match unless they’re unfortunately shot down by counters like Enchantress and Rogue. Their abilities vary, from blocking on-reveal actions in one lane to boosting the power of all of your other cards, but one thing is certain about this archetype: it can grant you many cubes if played correctly. With that said, here are the five best ongoing decks in Marvel Snap right now.

Patriot

Wasp

Misty Knight

Mister Sinister

Shocker

Mystique

Patriot

Brood

Debrii

Super Skrull

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

Ultron

Patriot decks have been some of the most consistent decks in the game for quite some time now. As you may know, it consists of powering up no-ability cards, like Misty Knight and Cyclops. With Super Skrull dropping to Series 3 this month, players have found a way to increase not just those but all cards’ powers by stealing your opponent’s ongoing abilities.

There are three different options to play on Turn 6: Onslaught, Ultron, or Super Skrull. It’s best to only play Super Skrull if your opponent has similar ongoing cards that will benefit your play, though, like Patriot, Kazar, Blue Marvel, Onslaught, or even Cerebro. Along with Super Skrull, you can drop a 2-cost card and Wasp.

Ongoing Destroyer

Ant-Man

Daredevil

Armor

Colossus

Mister Fantastic

Captain America

Cosmo

Warpath

Professor X

Klaw

Spectrum

Destroyer

Destroyer decks can be quite intimidating, especially because if you play this wrong you could literally destroy all of the cards you’ve played before. For this deck, we’re not depending on cards like Bucky Barnes or Wolverine to win but instead protecting our ongoing cards from Destroyer itself. If you don’t pull the big guy, it’s okay, you will have plenty of other options.

Depending on the locations, try to settle Ant-Man and Mister Fantastic in the middle and shield them with Armor. Mister Fantastic will boost up a location where you won’t have cards, which will make your Warpath shine on turn 4. Use Klaw on turn 5 to give even more power to your chosen empty location or just make room for Destroyer on turn 6. Daredevil could vastly change your decision-making process on turn 5 though, if you notice you’ll have more power in a location than them, don’t think twice about placing Professor X. On turn 6, if you don’t pull Destroyer, Spectrum will save the game by boosting every single card.

Cerebro 2

M’Baku

Nightcrawler

Luke Cage

Daredevil

Goose

Mister Sinister

Cerebro

Mystique

Brood

Storm

Hobgoblin

Blue Marvel

Cerebro and Mystique proved to be one of the deadliest duos in Marvel Snap, with both of them being some of the best series 3 cards that players will continue using even after reaching higher pools.

First of all, save them for the last turn in order to take your opponent by surprise and also prevent yourself from being countered. Before that, try to close a location with Storm followed by Brood or Hobgoblin to secure the win there. Cerebro and Blue Marvel are pretty weak, so it’s probably best to play them at the location you’re losing. You’ll likely be playing Blue Marvel on turn 5, but Hobgoblin is also a great backup. M’Baku is added for a nice little surprise at the end when he throws himself on the board. He might be considered one of the worst cards in Marvel Snap, but in this deck, he can actually save the day by giving you even more power if there’s space for him.

Control Cerebro 3

Wasp

Bast

Blade

Luke Cage

Sentinel

Cerebro

Mystique

Storm

Juggernaut

Rhino

Professor X

Valkyrie

There are a few different Cerebro decks, but this one is my personal favorite, as it gives more base power and some control over locations. Try to avoid using Blade on the first turn because he can discard essential cards, and you’d only use Bast if you have more than one card in your hand like Wasp, Luke Cage, Cerebro, Mystique, or Storm, that originally don’t have 3 power. If you happen to play those cards without hitting them with Bast first, Valkyrie can easily fix that by making every card there 3 power. Save Valkyrie for turn 6 to truly surprise the opponent, playing her and Wasp on the same lane as Cerebro and Mystique, giving you more power while reducing theirs.

Negative Wakanda

Psylocke

Zabu

Mystique

Mister Negative

Shuri

Wong

Iron Man

Taskmaster

White Tiger

Blue Marvel

Black Panther

Arnim Zola

These days, players have been going the Sandman route when it comes to riskier decks. Mister Negative can be tricky to play if you don’t pull him on time or even worse, don’t pull him at all, but when he’s pulled, this can be more satisfying and even more powerful than Sandman. By having some on-reveal options in this deck, you also have some backup plans if he doesn’t pop up in your hand. It’s ideal to have Psylocke or Zabu down by turn 2 to play Mister Negative as soon as possible. Zabu is probably the better option here since you’ll also be able to play Wong and Shuri with Black Panther, followed by the game-changing 0-cost cards that you’ll save for the last turn.

Those are all of the best ongoing decks in Marvel Snap at the moment. For even more guides on Marvel Snap, like the best MODOK decks to play and more, check out our related links below.

