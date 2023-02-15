Best Ghost Decks in Marvel Snap
Messing with priority.
Ever since the release of the Token shop, Second Dinner has been dropping a new card in Marvel Snap each week. New cards are automatically added to Series 5, which means you’ll need to spend 6,000 Tokens on them, but Series 5 cards also get downgraded each month, allowing you to nab them for a little cheaper. Here are the best Ghost decks you can build in Marvel Snap.
Best Marvel Snap Decks with Ghost
As always, let’s go over Ghost’s ability in Marvel Snap: Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last.
This is an exciting card because it’s the first card in the game that actually messes with priority, which is a key mechanic to understanding how your matches are going to play out in Marvel Snap. Ghost isn’t necessarily a meta-defining card, but she can affect turn 6 plays in pretty drastic ways.
Ghost Valk
- The Hood
- Ant-Man
- Bast
- Ghost
- Nightcrawler
- Angela
- Mister Sinister
- Mojo
- Captain America
- Kazar
- Blue Marvel
- Valkyrie
Ghost seems to be a natural fit with Valkyrie, especially since you’ll typically want your cards to reveal last so that Valkyrie gets the full impact on an opponent’s lane. This deck aims to go for moderate power pushes for the first few turns of the game, with Valkyrie as your final drop on your opponent’s strongest lane to completely swing it in your favor.
This does require you to build up at least one other lane in your early turns, while also making sure you have more cards than your opponent in the second lane to make full use of Valkyrie’s power.
Ghostmat
- Ant-Man
- Ghost
- Luke Cage
- Hazmat
- Invisible Woman
- Armor
- Colossus
- Lizard
- Wong
- Magik
- Spectrum
- Odin
Even with the release of Luke Cage, the Hazmat debuffer archetype is still middling at best. With Ghost, we don’t necessarily expect her to elevate this decklist into the top tiers, but she will at least allow Hazmat to impact as many cards as possible before the game ends.
There are a few viable strategies here: hide Hazmat, Wong, and Odin behind Invisible Woman, or simply play Ghost early while setting up Wong in another lane. Spectrum offers an alternative strategy just in case you don’t draw Odin, or aren’t able to get the Luke Cage Hazmat combo off.
Ghost Zoo
- Ant-Man
- Squirrel Girl
- Sunspot
- Ghost
- Iceman
- Titania
- Angela
- Armor
- Lizard
- Bishop
- Kazar
- Blue Marvel
Out of all the deck archetypes in Marvel Snap, Ghost might be most at home with Kazoo. You’ll always run the risk of encountering early Killmongers of course, but you can mitigate that with an early Armor play to protect Ghost. After that the goal, is to set up your other cards like Angela, Bishop, Kazar, and Blue Marvel, followed by a bunch of 1-drops on turn six to avoid the Killmonger carnage.
Overall, this seems to be a pretty niche card in the current meta, but if you’re looking for the best Ghost decks to build in Marvel Snap right now, this is a good place to start.
