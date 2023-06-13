Best Silk Decks in Marvel Snap: Is Silk Worth Buying?

Image Source: Second Dinner

After one week of enjoying Ghost-Spider decks, it’s time to welcome new cards in the Token Shop. The latest Marvel Snap season titled Spider-Versus is about to bring more web-slingers from different dimensions to save the movement archetype in the game, starting with Silk. With the card acquisition system updated, new cards will be released directly to Series 4 – 3,000 Tokens cheaper than before. With that said Silk becomes the most expensive card this season, as the only Series 5 card to hit the Token Shop this month. Does her ability live up to the price though? Find out below.

Is Silk Worth Buying in Marvel Snap?

Silk swings into the game as a 2-cost and 5-Power card that can move after any card is played at her location. Even if you are a movement player or not, I’d tell you to think twice before spending 6,000 Tokens on this Series 5 card.

Although Silk shares great synergy with cards like Kraven and Miles Morales, she can also easily clog up locations for you or be moved to unwanted ones, such as Bar With No Name, Fisk Tower, etc. Not to mention that by playing her early you give the opponent a chance to control the card for you and mess up your strategy. Silk is a good low-cost card but can be quite tricky and definitely not as strong as cards like Spider-Man 2099, for example, which is also set to debut this season and at a cheaper price – 3,000 Tokens. Unless you’re willing to stay up to date with new cards every week, I’d recommend waiting until she drops to a lower Series in a few months.

Best Silk Decks in Marvel Snap

If you’ve decided to spend your saved Tokens on Silk, check out these great versatile decks to try with her on day one.

Silk Sera Miracle Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Kitty Pryde

Nova

Lizard

Mojo

Hit-Monkey

Angela

Silk

Mysterio

Bishop

Killmonger

Shang-Chi

Sera

In this deck shared by Drewberry on YouTube, Silk fits the Sera Miracle dynamic surprisingly well. It’s a good idea to start off with Angela, and later benefit from Bishop by using cards like Kitty Pryde and Mysterio. Killmonger can easily get rid of annoying ninjas or squirrels that might pop up in your way, besides being a great counter to Bouncing Kitty and Thanos decks – if that’s the case, save him for last. After Sera on turn 5, fill all your lanes with Kitty Pryde, Lizard, Mojo, Silk, and Hit-Monkey on turn 6.

Silk Movement Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Iron Fist

Human Torch

Ghost-Spider

Dagger

Silk

Kraven

Cloak

Hulk Buster

Vulture

Miles Morales

Heimdall

America Chavez

Movement decks are hard to explain as they get very situational depending on the locations you’re stuck with and which decks you’re facing, but basically, only play Iron Fist on turn one if Human Torch is in your hand as well. Cards that can move should always be played on the right lane, like Human Torch, Dagger, and Vulture. To make the most use out of Kraven, place him in the middle, as you can move cards towards him, and then move all of them together to the left with Heimdall on turn six.

Silk is essentially a movement card but in this deck, we save her for later turns to prevent the opponent from moving her in unwanted places. By turn 5 you should be able to play Miles Morales at 1-cost and maybe Iron Fist followed by Vulture. On turn 6 America Chavez will have your back in case you didn’t pull Heimdall, or if you just want to bamboozle the opponent.

Silk Control Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Nebula

Armor

Silk

Daredevil

Jeff

Storm

Wave

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Professor X

America Chavez

Doctor Doom

Nebula and Daredevil should be played in the early turns in different lanes. Place Storm with Nebula on turn 3 and on the next turn, the final for that location, don’t put a card there as you’ll have Silk and Jeff ready to be sent anywhere. Doctor Doom can help too by being summoned earlier using Wave. On turn 5, you get to see what the opponent pulls off – you can either lock another lane with Professor X or counter their play with Shang-Chi or Enchantress. On turn 6, you can play America Chavez under Armor and move your Jeff to either Storm or Professor X, depending on who needs him more.

And there you have it! Those are all of the best Silk decks in Marvel Snap. For even more deck guides, have a look at the related posts below.

