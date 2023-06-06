Best Ghost-Spider Decks in Marvel Snap

Image Source: Second Dinner

Marvel Snap’s Spider-Verse-themed season comes with a new season pass card in the form of Ghost-Spider, and this one should be very exciting for fans of the move archetype. Move cards have often fell by the wayside as it’s never felt like they’ve had enough enablers, even though the payoff can be quite fruitful, but this card just might change that. Here’s our take on the best Ghost-Spider decks to play in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Ghost-Spider Decks

As always, let’s go over Ghost-Spider’s ability in Marvel Snap first. She’s a 2-cost, 3-power card with the following ability: On Reveal: The last card you played moves here.

This isn’t particularly flashy, but she does serve the purpose of being an extra movement enabler that also offers you more flexibility. Unlike Cloak or Iron Fist, Ghost-Spider provides you with a bit of an element of surprise in moving your cards, and also makes your strategy a little less telegraphed.

Classic Move

Human Torch

Iron Fist

Dagger

Kraven

Ghost-Spider

Multiple Man

Cloak

Doctor Strange

Vulture

Hulk-Buster

Shang-Chi

Heimdall

This is your classic, all-in movement deck. Your enablers are Iron Fist, Doctor Strange, Ghost-Spider, and Cloak, with Heimdall serving as your big payoff card at the end. You’ve also got Kraven, who gains power each time a card moves to his location, and don’t forget to pair Hulk-Buster with Multiple Man for maximum power efficiency.

We’ve put in Shang-Chi here as a tech card to take care of any high power lanes on the opponent’s side, but really, you could probably replace him with something like Polaris if you want to mess around with your opponent’s positioning too.

Bounce Move Hybrid

Human Torch

Iron Fist

Angela

Beast

Dagger

Ghost-Spider

Falcon

Cloak

Wolfsbane

Doctor Strange

Vulture

Miles Morales

While having Ghost-Spider as an additional enabler for the move archetype in Marvel Snap is nice, being able to bounce back your cards with Beast and Falcon can add just a little bit more power and consistency to your deck as well. The idea here is to bounce back your enablers like Iron Fist, Ghost-Spider, Cloak, and Doctor Strange as early as possible after playing them so that you can play them again, at a cheaper cost, and to power up your cards even further.

This synergizes well with Angela, who gets increasingly stronger as you play more cards in her lane, and don’t be afraid to bounce Wolfsbane as well to re-trigger her ability.

Even More Bounce Move Hybrid

The Hood

Kitty Pryde

Bast

Human Torch

Iceman

Iron Fist

Angela

Beast

Falcon

Ghost-Spider

Vulture

America Chavez

If you want to lean in even harder on the bounce aspect of the previous hybrid deck, you can do that well. Ever since Kitty Pryde‘s release, we’ve seen a surge in bounce decks in Marvel Snap, and it’s been glorious. This decklist incorporates even more 1-drops, including Bast to help power up almost every single card in your deck, as well as Iceman for disruption, and Beast and Falcon to bounce back all your disruptors and enablers to let you replay them again.

Kitty Pryde serves as one of the big payoff cards in this decklist, but she’s not the primary focus. You’ve still got Angela, Vulture, and Human Torch –all of which have the potential to put out insanely big numbers. Finally, we have Chavez here to add consistency to your draws.

And those are our picks for the best Ghost-Spider decks to try in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

