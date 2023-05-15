Image Source: Second Dinner via VOLMI - A Virtuos Studio

Kitty Pryde arrived in Marvel Snap on March 28, but due to a variety of issues, her card had to be disabled just two days after release, which was a huge bummer to fans. However, Second Dinner caught everybody by surprise last month when they announced that Kitty would become free for all players when she returned. Now that everyone’s got their hands on her, it’s likely we’ll be seeing a lot of Kitty. Either save time creating your own decks or get some inspiration with our picks for the best Kitty Pryde decks in the game.

Best Kitty Pryde Decks in Marvel Snap

Now, with Kitty’s ability reworked, she will immediately return to your hand with +2 power at the start of each turn. She remains 1-energy and 0-power, which in my opinion makes her one of the best 1-cost cards along with Sunspot and Nebula. But that’s enough talk for now, Second Dinner already kept us far apart from Kitty Pryde for too long, so check out the best decks we’ve found for her down below.

Bouncing Kitty

Bast

Korg

The Hood

Kitty Pryde

Iceman

Hit-Monkey

Beast

Angela

The Collector

Armor

Mysterio

Bishop

In this bouncing deck, Kitty Pryde, Angela, Bishop, and Beast are the stars — in that specific order. Give preference to Bast on turn 1 if it’s in your hand, after all, all cards in this deck are starting with low power. On turn 2 you can use Kitty Pryde along with another 1-cost card, but if she’s not in your hand use Angela so she can be constantly boosted up by other cards in the following turns. If you get the chance to play Bishop before turn 3, don’t hesitate to do it as he will benefit from every other card you’ll play through the match. Mysterio can go on turn 4, giving Bishop plus 3 power. The Beast can be played on turn 5, with Kitty Pryde as well, in order to collect Angela and the cards you played on her. For a mesmerizing turn 6, all cards Beast returned to your hand will cost 1 less, so play them once again alongside Kitty Pryde and Hit-Monkey.

Collect and Control

Agent 13

Quinjet

Kitty Pryde

The Collector

Cable

Daredevil

Agent Coulson

Cosmo

White Queen

Aero

Devil Dinosaur

Professor X

This classic Devil Dinosaur deck gets incredibly strong with Kitty Pryde’s addition. Since she will automatically return to your hand at the beginning of every turn, it’s beneficial to play the Collector on turn 2. Daredevil can help as well in case you don’t pull Devil Dinosaur, letting you stick to a control approach with Aero and Professor X on turn 5. Back to feeding our dinosaur, Kitty can be played on turn 3 with Cable, on turn 4 with Cosmo, and on turn 5 with Agent Coulson or White Queen. Always save Devil Dinosaur for turn 6 so you can play him and your overpowered Kitty Pryde but in different locations. If your Cosmo is on the table, play Devil Dinosaur on the same lane to avoid Enchantress and Shang-Chi.

Killer Pryde

Korg

Kitty Pryde

The Hood

Nova

Carnage

Black Widow

Angela

Beast

Mysterio

Killmonger

Shang-Chi

Darkhawk

In this original deck created by Hooglandia Marvel Snap on Youtube, we save Korg, Hood, and Nova to boost up Angela after turn 2. You can easily get rid of them by playing Killmonger on turn 4 followed by Kitty Pryde – never play her first or she will get destroyed too. If you didn’t pull Angela, you can play those same 1-cost cards and destroy them with Carnage. Play Black Widow next, on Carnage’s lane, followed by Beast. For the fifth turn, you can play Carnage a second time and use Black Widow once again to keep your opponent’s deck full. Finish off the win by playing Darkhawk on turn 6.

Those are some of the best Kitty Pryde decks to try out in Marvel Snap, hopefully, these help you get some wins! For more Marvel Snap guides, like the best Iron Lad decks and more, check out our related posts.

