Best Nebula Decks in Marvel Snap

Image Source: Second Dinner

The Guardians of the Galaxy are back in vogue, with a new movie on the horizon and a big splash feature in Marvel Snap as well. The new season pass card we’re getting for the Guardians of the Galaxy is Nebula, who comes with a pretty interesting ability. Here’s our take on the best Nebula decks to build in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Nebula

As always, let’s go over Nebula’s ability in Marvel Snap. She’s a 1-cost card with the following ability: Each turn your opponent doesn’t play a card here, +2 Power (except the turn you play this).

Right off the bat, it’s clear that Nebula has the potential to be one of the best 1-cost cards in the game, and she can certainly slot into a lot of deck archetypes. Again, she won’t be a meta-defining card like Zabu and Silver Surfer were, but her versatility makes her a strong pickup. She can fit into lockdown and control decks, as well as deck archetypes that fill the opponent’s board with junk. Of course, she’s extremely susceptible to Killmonger, but that’s a risk we’re willing to take.

Crap Decks

The Hood

Nebula

Black Widow

Mojo

Armor

Viper

Green Goblin

Debrii

Polaris

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Spider-Woman

A classic junk/crap deck, this decklist aims to fill up your opponent’s side of the board with a whole ton of rubbish and really limit their space to play anything. The Hood and Viper combo is always a classic, and Green Goblin and Debrii can help fill up the board very quickly as well. Black Widow is another solid pick for this archetype, though you may want to consider swapping her out for Titania if you find yourself wanting to fill up the board even more.

Control/Lockdown

Nebula

Titania

Daredevil

Goose

Armor

Jeff

Green Goblin

Storm

Spider-Man

Jessica Jones

Professor X

Doctor Doom

This control/lockdown deck is a brew from YouTuber Jeff Hoogland, and just from a glance, it looks pretty damn solid. The idea here is to limit the locations and really restrict where and how your opponents can play their cards.

Daredevil is there to give you some insight into their turn 5 play, while Storm, Spider-Man, and Professor X are there to help you lock down those locations. Doctor Doom and Jeff give you plenty of flexibility and versatility in letting you reach those locations, and Nebula can be played into any of your locked locations to keep generating power.

That does it for our take on the best Nebula decks to play in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts