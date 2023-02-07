What Is Fast Forwarding in Marvel Snap? Explained

Image Source: Second Dinner

Marvel Snap has become a smash hit for PC and mobile for its card-based gameplay and quick multiplayer games. Although, players have got so good at the game that some combos can make turns last much longer than necessary. That is why the developers at Second Dinner have introduced a new feature in the game called Fast Forwarding. Here is everything you need to know about Fast Forwarding in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Fast Forwarding

Fast Forwarding is a new feature in Marvel Snap that was introduced within a patch in January 2023. Here is the concrete explanation of Fast Forwarding from the official Marcel Snap patch notes:

When cards trigger each other in a loop that lasts too long, the game will now “fast forward” to the end of the loop. We’re looking at you, Wong-Onslaught-Mystique-Ironheart!

Essentially if a player creates a combo of cards that will repeat itself over and over again, the game will now just speed through all the animations and show off the result almost immediately. Hence the idea of “fast forwarding” through a play.

The developers even note the specific combo of Wong-Onslaught-Mystique-Ironheart, where players may have to sit for awhile while these cards repeatedly boost abilities when activated. Fast Forwarding is not a feature that can be toggled on and off, and will only trigger in gameplay randomly when the game thinks a turn should end much sooner.

That is everything you need to know about Fast Forwarding in Marvel Snap. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Marvel Snap coverage and check out the links below for other helpful guides on the card game.

