All Marvel Snap Ultimate Variants, Listed

Every card in Marvel Snap has its variants, which basically consist of different artwork for your favorite characters. These variants have their own rarity as well: Rare, which can be bought for 700 Gold in the Daily Offer section of the Shop, besides being found in Collector’s Reserves, Ranked rewards, and Season Passes; Super Rare, only sold in the Daily Offer section for 1,200 Gold; and Ultimate, the rarest cards in the game only available in the Token Shop for – phew – 5,000 Tokens each. Before, these Ultimate cards were even harder to get, as they used to share space with other rarities in the Daily Offers, with only a 2.5 percent chance of appearing. Recently, the Ultimate variants got their own section in the game’s store, with one card rotating every 24 hours, which is definitely a relief for the collectors out there. If you’d like to check out all 18 of the Marvel Snap Ultimate variants, continue reading.

All Ultimate Variants in Marvel Snap

Aero

Aero might be a pretty recent character in the Marvel universe, but in the Second Dinner game, she’s one of the strongest cards, working in multiple archetypes and ideal to disrupt opponents’ plays. Aero is a Pool 3 On Reveal card with the ability to move the last enemy card used to the location she’s played. Her Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by Rian Gonzales.

Black Panther

The King of Wakanda is just as strong as his comic and MCU counterparts, working as an On Reveal card that doubles his Power every time he’s placed on the board. Black Panther is a Series 3 card and his Ultimate variant, drawn and colored by Jander Gonzalez, is based on his appearance in the Marvel Snap’s Hero music video.

Cable

The time traveler X-Man works just fine as a disruptive card in a collector deck with his On Reveal ability to steal the bottom card of your opponent’s deck putting it into your hand. Cable is a Series 1 card and his Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by Kael Ngu and has to be one of the most detailed variants available.

Electro

Electro is the guy who lets you play expensive cards earlier since every round he will grant you 1 Max Energy but with the Ongoing effect of playing only 1 card per turn. Electro is a Series 3 card and his Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by Kim Jacinto, who owns a large collection of variants in the game, including other Spider-Man villains.

Gamora

My favorite Guardian of the Galaxy member in Marvel Snap, Gamora’s card has the attitude the character needs with the On Reveal ability to get +5 Power if your opponent plays in the same lane as you. Gamora is part of the Recruit season pass and one of the first cards you’ll get, and her Ultimate variant is an intimidating close-up drawn and colored by Francesco Mattina.

Ghost Rider

By far the most creepy-looking card in the game, the artwork fits perfectly with Ghost Rider’s On Reveal ability to bring one of your discarded cards back to the table. Ghost Rider is a Series 3 card and his Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by Jason Kang.

Hulk

Hulk becomes adorable in this card from the Chibi series. With the addition of High Evolutionary to the game, players now have more deck options to fit the Green Goliath in. Hulk is a Starter card and his Ultimate variant is drawn by Valeria Orlando and colored by Giulia Priori.

Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman has one of the best and most unique Ongoing abilities in Marvel Snap: she will hide all the cards you play in her lane until the game ends, perfect for Hela plays or just to protect your powerful 6-cost card. Invisible Woman is a Series 3 card and her Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by Peach Momoko.

Iron Man

Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist, and a damn solid 5-cost card in Marvel Snap. The Armored Avenger has the Ongoing ability to double the total Power of the location he’s played in. Iron Man is a Starter card and his Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by Alex Garner.

Namor

Like in the comics, the Sub-Mariner likes to work alone in Marvel Snap as he’s granted +5 Power if played in a lane solo due to his Ongoing ability. Namor is a Series 1 card and his Ultimate variant, drawn and colored by Jason Kang, is based on his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Nimrod

This X-Men villain is just as hard to kill as his comic book counterpart since Nimrod’s ability lets him recreate copies of himself in each location if he’s destroyed. Debuted as the free card in the Days of Future Past Season Pass, Nimrod is currently a Series 4 card. His Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by Kim Jacinto.

Nova

One of my favorite 1-cost cards in Marvel Snap goes pretty well in Destroy and Sera Miracle decks with its ability to give all your other cards +1 Power after destroyed. Nova is a Series 1 card and his Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by renowned Marvel Comics cover artist Adi Granov.

Rogue

Rogue along with Storm, White Tiger, and Kraven were some of the cards that got their Savage Land variants during Zabu’s season. The On Reveal ability to steal an Ongoing ability from the opponents works perfectly for the split-colored hair X-Woman. Rogue is a Series 3 card and her Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by Alex Horley.

Storm

Storm is a must for any control deck. Her On Reveal ability floods the location she’s played making it playable for only one more turn. Storm is a Series 2 card and her Ultimate variant, just like the Black Panther on this list, is also based on the game’s Hero music video and was given out for free to players who participated in the Hype the Hero event in December 2022. It’s drawn and colored by Jander Gonzalez.

Thanos

The Mad Titan can literally control the game with his Infinity Stones, which can allow him to change locations, or even make all your opponent’s cards weaker in another lane, among other various abilities for each stone. One of the most fun big bads to play with, Thanos still finds himself in Series 5 and has his Ultimate variant drawn and colored by Flaviano.

Thor

The God of Thunder never looked as terrifying as he does in this Knullified variant. Thor remains a great 3-cost in the game, when played he summons the Mjolnir to your deck, giving him the chance to get +6 Power. Thor is a Series 3 card and his Ultimate variant actually comes from a Marvel Comics variant cover drawn by Ken Lashley and colored by Nolan Woodard.

Venom

The Lethal Protector has the On Reveal ability to destroy your other cards at the location he’s played and add their Power to his card, making it essential in any good Destroy deck. Venom is a Series 3 card and his Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by In-Hyuk Lee, inspired by the classic Todd McFarlane’s Spider-Man #13 cover, which happens to be a Spider-Man variant in the game.

White Queen

Emma Frost looks unrecognizable in this variant from the Venomized series. Her card has the On Reveal ability to copy the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand, being easily one of the best collector cards in Marvel Snap. White Queen is a Series 1 card and her Ultimate variant is drawn and colored by In-Hyuk Lee.

Those are all of the Ultimate variants available in Marvel Snap at the moment. For more news, guides, and updates, make sure to check out the related posts down below and keep checking back here at Twinfinite!

