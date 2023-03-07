How to Fix Invalid Schema State Error in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is a digital card battler from Second Dinner, and it excels at being accessible for new players with fast matches and frictionless deck-building. That’s not to say that the game is immune to regular modern video game woes, though, like server errors. Here’s how to fix the invalid schema state error in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Invalid Schema State Error Explained

Whenever a new season rolls over, or when Second Dinner rolls out a big patch for Marvel Snap, there’s a good chance that you’ll experience some login issues. In some cases, you might get a pop-up stating that you’re unable to play due to invalid schema state.

When this happens, there are really only two solutions to the issue:

Wait it out, as servers are likely just overloaded at the moment.

Delete and reinstall the app.

Assuming you’ve already tried force quitting and rebooting the app and you’re still getting the error, your next step would be to delete and reinstall it entirely. When you redownload the app, you’ll need to sign in with your Apple or Google account again, and this has usually been the best solution for login errors like these.

If you’re still getting the error, however, keep an eye on the official Marvel Snap Twitter account and check back regularly for updates. It’s very likely that the servers are just overloaded at the moment, and all you can do is wait for things to calm down a little before trying again. Patience is key.

That’s all you need to know about how to fix the invalid schema state error in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our picks for the best Nimrod decks right now.

