Marvel Snap Unveils Nimrod as the Next Season Pass Card, More X-Men Goodness to Come

Image Source: Second Dinner

The next season of Marvel Snap is going to be themed around the iconic X-Men, and the latest developer update video has just given us a first look at the upcoming season pass card: Nimrod. Nimrod has an On Reveal ability, where copies of the card will spawn at the other two locations once destroyed. You can check out the video for yourself down below:

Nimrod is primed to slot in well with the destroy archetype, which was already pretty stacked on its own, but it’s about to get even more tools at its disposal.

In addition to that, we’re also getting more Series 5 additions, as listed below:

Kitty Pryde (1-cost, 0-power): You can return this to your hand to gain +2 power.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead (3-cost, 2-power): After any card is played here, destroy this card and that card.

Master Mold (2-cost, 2-power): On Reveal: Add 2 Sentinels to your opponent’s hand.

Kitty Pryde looks like she’ll be the steal of the month, though Master Mold has plenty of potential as well in terms of disrupting your opponent’s draws with annoying Sentinels that you can’t fully get rid of.

Whether this will actually shake up the meta remains to be seen, especially since we’ve just had Kang join the lineup as a Series 5 staple.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

