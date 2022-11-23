Here’s How Marvel Snap’s Collector’s Tokens are Going to Work

Collector’s Tokens were listed on the Marvel Snap development roadmap just before global launch, and this new form of currency is intended to allow players to save up and buy a specific card that they want. While there’s still no release window for when Collector’s Tokens will be available, Second Dinner has provided more information on how they’ll work, along with a tease of the new cards coming in Pools 4 and 5.

The Token Shop

Marvel Snap will have a new Token Shop available in-game, which is where you can spend all your Collector’s Tokens. Players will be able to start hoarding Tokens once they reach CL 500, which is when they’ll get into Collector’s Caches and Reserves.

Unlike the variant shop, the Token Shop refreshes every eight hours. In addition to that, you can also pin a card in the Shop so that it doesn’t go away with the rotation, allowing you to save it there until you have enough Tokens to buy it. Pool 3 cards will cost 1,000 Tokens, Pool 4 cards will cost 3,000 Tokens, and Pool 5 cards will cost 6,000 Tokens.

Series 4 Cards

Next up, Second Dinner also teased new cards for Pools 4 and 5. Pool 4 cards can be found in Collector’s Reserves, and you have a chance of pulling them even if you’ve yet to complete your Pool 3 collection. However, they are 10 times more rare than Pool 3 cards.

Here are all the Pool 4 cards revealed so far:

She-Hulk: Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.

Titania: When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.

Luke Cage: Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.

Absorbing Man: On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.

Maria Hill: On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to your hand.

Agent Coulson: On Reveal: Add a random 4-cost and 5-cost card to your hand.

Helicarrier: When you discard this from your hand, replace it with 3 random cards.

M’Baku: If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it leaps to a random location.

Attuma: If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.

Orka: Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.

Series 5 Cards

Pool 5 cards are 10 times rarer than Pool 4 cards, and Second Dinner has stated that all new cards will be added to this Pool temporarily. This includes Season Pass cards as well.

Galactus: On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.

Valkyrie: On Reveal: Set All cards at this location to 3 Power.

Super Skrull: Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.

Shuri: On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play.

Bast: On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.

Thanos: At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

