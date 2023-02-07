Best MODOK Decks in Marvel Snap

Image Source: Second Dinner

New Marvel Snap season, new season pass card to try out. This season, to celebrate the upcoming release of the new Ant-Man movie, we’re heading into Quantumania and we’re getting MODOK as our new season pass card. If you’re planning on purchasing the season pass, here are our picks for the best MODOK decks to build in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for MODOK

First off, let’s go over MODOK’s stat line and ability in Marvel Snap. This is a 5-cost, 8-power card with the following On Reveal ability: Discard your hand. Right off the bat, my immediate instinct is to put this into a discard archetype, but you’ll soon find that MODOK might actually fit into a few other interesting decklists as well, such as the following:

Strong Guy Chavez

Iceman

Nightcrawler

Angela

Scorpion

Armor

Swarm

Lizard

Mister Fantastic

Cosmo

Strong Guy

MODOK

America Chavez

This is a great beginner deck to start with for newer Marvel Snap players who don’t have an extensive Series 3 collection just yet. The goal here is to spend your first three turns flooding the board with lower cost cards that also offer a good amount of disruption. Iceman or Korg are great fits here, and pair well with Angela. You’ll also want Scorpion for increased disruption, Armor to protect your 1-cost cards, along with Cosmo to mess up your opponent’s game plan.

Ideally, you’ll want to drop Strong Guy on turn 4, followed by MODOK on turn 5, then Chavez on turn 6. This guarantees that you’ll always be able to activate Strong Guy’s ability, and if you manage to discard Swarm as well, then you’ll get to play your 0-cost Swarm on turn 6 along with Chavez.

Discard

Morbius

The Collector

Swarm

Colleen Wing

Sword Master

Lady Sif

Dracula

Wong

MODOK

Apocalypse

America Chavez

Helicarrier

Of course, we can’t talk about MODOK without bringing up the discard archetype. The discard shell here is fairly standard; you’ll want Chavez to help thin the deck, and try to hit as many discards as possible on Apocalypse with the help of Wong and your other discard engines.

MODOK helps to clear your hand on turn 5, and Dracula will perform one final discard after the game to absorb Apocalypse’s power. All the while, discarding Apocalypse and Swam will help to buff The Collector (and Morbius) if you get them out early.

Lockjaw Discard

Blade

Morbius

Swarm

Colleen Wing

Lockjaw

Moon Knight

Lady Sif

Sword Master

Dracula

Hell Cow

MODOK

Apocalypse

The Lockjaw discard decklist is easily the most enjoyable discard archetype we’ve seen in Marvel Snap thus far, even if it can be a tad inconsistent. The goal here is to get Morbius and Dracula down in separate lanes, then use Lockjaw to cycle through the rest of your discard engines to get even more discards in before turn 6.

This deck used to play Hela, but MODOK could serve as a decent upgrade to the list as it guarantees that you’re hitting as many discards as possible. This does mean that you’ll be completely foregoing Hela as a potential win condition, but she’s always been the most inconsistent part of this decklist anyways.

That does it for our picks for the best MODOK decks to build in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our picks for the best Zabu decks from last season.

