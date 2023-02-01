Image Source: Second Dinner

With the release of Battle Mode, players can finally test their decks against their own friends in Marvel Snap without worrying about cubes, or trying to sync up their matchmaking times. It’s also a great way to test out your decks before taking them to the ladder, so we’d definitely recommend giving it a shot. Here’s how to battle friends in Marvel Snap.

Battling Friends in Marvel Snap’s Battle Mode

First off, make sure your Marvel Snap client has been updated to the latest version. Once you boot up the game, tap on the little arcade icon at the bottom of the screen, where the Season Pass icon used to be.

From here, tap on Friendly Battle, and you’ll have the option of either creating or joining a room. Once you create a room, you’ll generate a code, which you can send to a friend. Your friend then needs to choose to join a room, enter the code, and you two will enter a match together.

In Battle Mode, you’ll both start with 10 health and you’ll battle with the same deck you chose at the start. The snapping mechanic is still in play here, and whoever gets all 10 health depleted first loses the game.

At the time of writing, Battle Mode is region-locked, though Second Dinner has mentioned that the ability to change regions will be coming to the game soon.

That’s all you need to know about how to battle friends in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how you can change your in-game name.

