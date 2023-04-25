Best Stegron Decks in Marvel Snap: Is Stegron Worth Buying?

Image Source: Second Dinner

Marvel Snap knows how to keep the community entertained by releasing a brand new card every week in the token shop. With last week’s update, we now have the latest cards instantly up for purchase for the first week that they’re made available, making things way easier considering players previously had to wait for them to eventually appear in the shop, which could take days. This week, the new addition to the game’s massive list of cards is Stegron, a classic Spider-Man villain that now comes to Series 5 as an on-reveal card. If you’d like to know if Stegron is worth spending Tokens on and which decks he can be used in, continue reading.

Is Stegron Worth Buying in Marvel Snap?

Stegron is now worth 6,000 Tokens, so I’d say it’s definitely not worth buying for those still in Series 3 and under. If you already own every card or own most cards in the game, have plenty of Tokens saved, and/or want to try something new, yes, Stegron can be a good addition to your collection, as it fits different playstyles like control and the almost forgotten movement archetype. But if you still have many cards on your wishlist, or you’re running low on Tokens, waiting for Stegron to drop to a lower series is the best option.

There are so many more powerful and game-changing options for that same price right now, such as Galactus or Thanos. Even though the game offers Token bundles to buy with real money almost every week, I personally think you should save them to get cards that are already established in the community and are proven to help you rank up to Infinite.

Best Stegron Decks in Marvel Snap

For those who decide to shake things up in their collection and pick up Stegron, there are quite a few decks that he can work in. While he might not be the most versatile out there, he can work pretty well in both control and movement archetypes. With that said, here are three of the best Stegron decks we’ve found so far:

Control

Invisible Woman

Zabu

Storm

Juggernaut

Kingpin

Polaris

Absorbing Man

Miles Morales

Stegron

Sera

Aero

Magneto

We can confidently say that control decks are dominating the meta right now, with cards like Galactus forcing opponents to retreat if they don’t want to lose their cubes. One of my favorite control cards is an underrated one, Kingpin. With Stegron’s addition to the game, we now have more options other than Aero and Polaris to move enemy cards on turn 6 solely for Kingpin to crush them. Stegron can also work as a substitute for Juggernaut on turn 4 after you’ve played Storm. If you don’t get Kingpin in your hand, no problem, play Sera and have a 5-cost Magneto with a 1-cost Miles Morales on turn 6.

Double Dinosaurs

Korg

Zabu

Armor

Sentinel

Mystique

Cosmo

Agent Coulson

Darkhawk

Stegron

Rockslide

Devil Dinosaur

Doctor Doom

Who doesn’t love dinosaurs? Besides the fun part of having two teaming up in the same deck, you’d be surprised at how good this combination can be. With Zabu played on turn 2, you can either play Darkhawk on the next turn or Devil Dinosaur on turn 5 and play both Mystique followed by Stegron on turn 6. Stegron can also be played earlier to gain a huge advantage by preventing players from playing in certain places, which would be excellent in locations like The Vault or even Fisk Tower, which will destroy the opponents’ cards if they’re moved there.

Disruptive Movement

Human Torch

Iron Fist

Dagger

Multiple Man

Kraven

Hulkbuster

Cloak

Doctor Strange

Vulture

Stegron

Aero

Heimdall

This classic movement deck is about to make a triumphant return with Stegron, giving it the possibility of disrupting your opponents and forcing them to power up your Kraven. You can either play Stegron on turn 4 before Aero or use it as an element of surprise on turn 6 on a lane that your opponent is certainly aiming to win. If you’re already an experienced movement player or just want to give this deck a more chaotic approach, you can also substitute Hulkbuster and Heimdall for Zabu and Kingpin.

We hope this helped you decide if Stegron is worth buying and the best decks to play with him. For more Marvel Snap guides, like the best ongoing decks and all of the updates in the latest patch, have a look at the related posts below.

