All Marvel Snap Cards Currently Available (Pools 1, 2, & 3)

Developed by Nuverse, Marvel Snap is a flashy new card battler game set in the Marvel universe, and features tons of iconic superheroes and villains that fans will definitely be excited to see. The game isn’t officially out yet, though interested fans can start signing up for the beta test. If you’re looking for a list of all the Marvel Snap cards that are currently available in the game, here’s everything you need to know.

Do note that this is not an exhaustive list, as there will be more cards that get added into Marvel Snap each month. This is a list of all the cards that are currently obtainable in-game.

All Pool 1 Marvel Snap Cards

Abomination

Cyclops

Hawkeye – On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +2 Power.

Hulk

Iron Man – Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.

Medusa – On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +2 Power.

Misty Knight

Quicksilver – Starts in your opening hand.

Sentinel – On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand.

Shocker

Star-Lord: On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

The Punisher: Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this location.

The Thing

Ant-Man: Ongoing: If you have 3 other cards here, +3 Power.

Blue Marvel – Ongoing: Your other cards have +1 Power.

Colossus – Ongoing: Can’t be destroyed, moved, or have its Power reduced.

Gamora – On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +5 Power.

Ironheart – On Reveal: Give 3 other friendly cards +2 Power.

Jessica Jones – On Reveal: If you don’t play a card here next turn, +4 Power.

Kazar – Ongoing: Your 1-Cost cards have +1 Power.

Mister Fantastic – Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +2 Power.

Nightcrawler – You can move this once.

Odin – On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.

Spectrum: On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.

White Tiger – On Reveal: Add a 7-Power Tiger to another location.

Wolfsbane – On Reveal: +2 Power for each other card you have here.

America Chavez – You always draw this card on turn 6, and not before.

Angel – When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your deck to replace it.

Angela – When you play a card here, +2 Power.

Apocalypse – When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power.

Armor – Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed.

Bishop – When you play a card, this gains +1 Power.

Blade – On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.\

Cable – On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand.

Captain America – Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power.

Carnage – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.

Cosmo – Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.

Deathlok – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.

Devil Dinosaur – Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.

Doctor Strange – On Reveal: Move your highest Power cards to this location.

Domino – You always draw this card on turn 2, and not before.

Elektra – On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy 1-Cost card at this location.

Enchantress – On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.

Forge – On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.

Groot – On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

Heimdall – On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.

Hulkbuster – On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.

Iron Fist – On Reveal: Move the next card you play one location to the left after it reveals.

Klaw – Ongoing: The location to the right has +6 Power.

Korg – On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into your opponent’s deck.

Kraven – When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power.

Lady Sif – On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.

Lizard – Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has 4 cards here.

Mantis – On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.

Mister Sinister – On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.

Moon Girl – On Reveal: Duplicate your hand.

Morph – On Reveal: Become a copy of a random card in your opponent’s hand.

Multiple Man – When this moves, add a copy to the old location.

Namor – Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.

Nova – When this is destroyed, give your cards +1 Power.

Onslaught – Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.

Professor X – Ongoing: Lock down this location.

Rocket Raccoon – On Reveal – If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.

Scarlet Witch – On Reveal – Replace this location with a random new one.

Spider-Woman – On Reveal: Afflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.

Squirrel Girl – On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.

Strong Guy – Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power.

Sword Master – On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.

Uatu – Once this is in your hand, you can see the unrevealed locations.

White Queen – On Reveal: Draw a copy of the highest Cost card in your opponent’s hand.

Wolverine – When this is discarded or destroyed, play it at a random locaiton.

Yondu – On Reveal – Remove the top card of your opponent’s deck.

All Pool 2 Marvel Snap Cards

Agent 13 – On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand.

Bucky Barnes – When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place.

Cloak – On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location.

Ebony Maw – Ongoing: You can’t play this after turn 3. You can’t play cards here.

Hobgoblin – On Reveal – Your opponent gains control of this.

Iceman – On Reveal – Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 Cost.

Jubilee – On Reveal: Play a card from your deck at this location.

Killmonger – On Reveal: Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards.

Leech – On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand.

Morbius – Ongoing: +2 Power for each time you discarded a card this game.

Nakia – On Reveal: Give the 2 leftmost cards in your hand +2 Power.

Okoye – On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.

Rhino – On Reveal: Ruin this location.

Sabretooth – When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs 0.

Sandman – Ongoing: Players can only play 1 card a turn.

Scorpion – On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.

Shang-Chi – On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power.

Storm – On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here.

Sunspot – At the end of each turn gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.

Swarm – When this is discarded from your hand, add two copies that cost 0 to your hand.

The Collector – When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.

The Infinaut – If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.

Vision – You can move this each turn.

Vulture – When this card moves, +5 Power.

Warpath – Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +4 Power.

All Pool 3 Marvel Snap Cards

Adam Warlock – At the end of each turn, if you are wining this location, draw a card.

Aero – On Reveal: Move all enemy cards played this turn to this location.

Agatha Harkness – Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.

Arnim Zola – On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to the other locations.

Baron Mordo – On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card. Set its Cost to 6.

Beast – On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less.

Black Bolt – On Reveal: Your opponent must discard the lowest-Cost card in their hand.

Black Cat – If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.

Black Widow – On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand.

Brood – On Reveal: Add 2 Broodlings to this location with the same Power.

Captain Marvel: At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. If possible.

Cerebro – Ongoing: Your highest Power cards get +2 Power.

Colleen Wing – On Reveal: Discard the lowest-Cost card from your hand.

Crossbones – You can only play this at locaitons where you are winning.

Crystal – On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw 3 cards.

Dagger – When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there.

Daredevil – On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.

Deadpool – When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power.

Death – Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.

Debrii – On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.

Destroyer – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.

Doctor Octopus – On Reveal: Pull 4 random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.

Doctor Doom – On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location.

Dracula – At the end of the game, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power.

Drax – On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power.

Electro – On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play 1 card a turn.

Falcon – On Reveal: Return your 1-Cost cards to your hand.

Gambit – On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.

Ghost Rider – On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards to this location.

Giganto – You can only play this at the left location.

Goose – Ongoing: Nobody can play cards that cost 4, 5, or 6 at this location.

Green Goblin – On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.

Hazmat – On Reveal: Affect all other cards with -1 Power.

Hela – On Reveal: Play all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.

Hell Cow – On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand.

Human Torch – When this moves, double its Power.

Invisible Woman – Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.

Juggernaut – On Reveal: If your opponent played cards here this turn, move them randomly.

Kingpin – When a card moves here on turn 6, destroy it.

Leader – On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played this turn, but on your side.

Lockjaw – When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck.

Magik – On Reveal: Change this location to Limbo. You can’t play this on turn 6.

Magneto – On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-Cost cards to this location.

Maximus – On Reveal: Your opponent draws 2 cards.

Mojo – Ongoing: If both players have 4 cards at this location, +6 Power.

Moon Knight – On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.

Mister Negative – On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.

Mysterio – As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.

Mystique – On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it.

Nick Fury – On Reveal: Add 3 random 6-Cost cards to your hand.

Omega Red – Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations.

Patriot – Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.

Polaris – On Reveal: Move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to this locaiton.

Psylocke – On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy.

Quake – On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, swap the positions of each location.

Quinjet – Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less.

Red Skull – Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power.

Rescue – On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.

Rock Slide – On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck.

Rogue – On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.

Ronan – Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.

Sera – Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost 1 less. Minimum 1.

Spider-Man – On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.

Taskmaster – On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played.

The Hood – On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.

Thor – On Reveal: Shuffle Mjolnir into your deck.

Typhoid Mary – Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power.

Ultron – On Reveal: Create four 1-Power Drones at each other location.

Venom – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.

Viper – On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.

Wasp

Wave – On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost 4.

Wong – Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.

Yellowjacket – On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.

Zero – On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.

That does it for all the cards currently available in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a list of the best Pool 1 and 2 decks, as well as how you can change card backs.

