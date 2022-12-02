Best Marvel Snap Cards in Each Series (Series 1-5)

Image Source: Second Dinner

There are a ton of cards to collect in Marvel Snap, and with the introduction of the Token Shop, players will be able to target specific cards they want to add to their collection as well. However, with so many cards up for grabs, it can be difficult to determine which ones you should prioritize. That’s where we come in. Here are the best cards from Series 1 to 5 in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Cards in Series 1 and 2

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Series 1 and 2 of Marvel Snap are meant to give you all of the tech cards you’ll need going forward. Cards like Cosmo, Shang-Chi, Killmonger, and Enchantress are all powerful tech cards that you can use to counter the game’s most powerful abilities, and you’ll be swapping these in and out of your decks, depending on what the meta looks like.

Aside from that, here are our picks for the best cards from these two Series:

Angela

Bishop

Carnage

Antman

Gamora

Iron Man

Cosmo

Sunspot

Iceman

Korg

Scorpion

Angela and Bishop are your biggest staples in Marvel Snap. Despite Second Dinner’s best efforts to nerf them, they still stand out as two of the most played cards in the game. Bishop’s nerf to 0-power definitely hurts, but he still performs well in zoo decks, or decks where you’re flooding the board with a ton of cards.

Angela’s still hands down the best 2-cost card in the game, though Scorpion might be a close second. Even with her nerf to 0-power, she’s still the queen of tempo, and she’s a good fit for any deck with a lower curve.

Gamora and Iron Man are often win conditions on their own, especially with Gamora’s latest buff bringing her up to 7-power. We’ve also added Cosmo in here, just because he’s a 3-cost tech card with a powerful counter ability, compared to the other tech cards like Shang-Chi and Enchantress who are at 4-cost.

The best 1-cost cards here include Antman, Korg, and Iceman, all three of which still see tons of play in the higher ranks, and provide good disruption to your opponent. Sunspot is also a great pick, though you’ll definitely want to pair him with Armor for protection.

Best Marvel Snap Cards in Series 3

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

The best Marvel Snap cards in Series 3 are a little harder to determine, as it usually depends on the current meta. That said, these are just straight up good cards that can either fit into almost any deck, or are the top of their class in their respective archetypes:

Aero

Destroyer

Thor

Mysterio

Mystique

Magneto

Sera

Wave

Wong

Ever since her buff up to 8-power, Aero has been a seriously scary force to reckon with. She’s often seen in Deathwave decks, where she can be played in conjunction with Death on turn 6 to force your cards to an unwanted lane and create a win condition. Cosmo is her natural counter, of course, and playing Aero well requires you to be ahead in the early game. That said, not being able to play your cards where you want seriously hurts.

Destroyer is a whole archetype on his own, and even his recent nerf down to 15-power doesn’t really hurt him all that much. It’s easy to build around him with just cards from Series 1 and 2, making the Destroyer decklist the most accessible Series 3 deck for newer players.

Wong, Wave, and Mystique are weak on their own, but they serve as key enablers in whichever deck you want to slot them in. Mystique works well in Patriot, Cerebro, and even On Reveal decks with an Ongoing element, while Wong can let you pull off some crazy shenanigans with Arnim Zola and Black Panther, as well as the trusty White Tiger + Odin combo. Wave needs no introduction, as she’s a mainstay in Deathwave, and will only become even more crucial now that She-Hulk is in the picture.

The staple good cards of Series 3 include Sera, Mysterio, Thor, and Magneto. Sera is another powerful enabler who reduces all your cards’ cost by 1, allowing for an explosive turn 6. Thor is just straight up the best 3-cost card in the game right now, and Magneto is a versatile 6-cost card that fits in most decks, while also providing good disruption.

We’re also a fan of Mysterio, who serves two purposes: fodder for kills in a Deathwave deck, or to play mind games with your opponent, forcing them to respect all three lanes.

Best Marvel Snap Cards in Series 4

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Absorbing Man

Luke Cage

She-Hulk

At the time of writing, the number of Series 4 cards in Marvel Snap is pretty small, but we believe these are the best ones you should aim for in your Token Shop. She-Hulk is the big highlight here, where her cost goes down by 1 for each unspent Energy from the previous turn.

She pairs extremely well with Wave in a Deathwave deck, as well as Moon Girl, just because you can’t go wrong with more She-Hulks in your hand.

Absorbing Man might seem rather lackluster at 4-cost, but his ability to repeat the On Reveal ability of the last card you played has a lot of potential. Pair him with Aero to completely shut down your opponent’s plays on turns 5 and 6, or put him in a discard deck for the extra discards you need. The possibilities with him are endless, and we anticipate him having a pretty high skill ceiling.

Finally, we have Luke Cage, who finally makes Hazmat viable. By ensuring that your cards never drop power, he’s the perfect card for grief/crap decks that like flooding the board with junk, and debuffing them with Hazmat. Throw in a Typhoid Mary in there for good measure as well.

Best Marvel Snap Cards in Series 5

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Bast

Shuri

Valkyrie

Galactus and Thanos can finally be obtained in Series 5, but honestly, making them viable requires you to build around them completely, and may result in inconsistent decks, especially with Thanos. The other Series 5 cards are far more impressive.

Bast is a 1-cost card that sets the power of all cards in your hand to 3, which can be great for both Cerebro decks and Negative decks. If you remember the Negative Seratonin deck archetype that was running roughshod over everyone two seasons ago, Bast may very well single-handedly bring that menace back to Marvel Snap. We’d definitely recommend pinning him if he shows up in your Token Shop.

Shuri is another exciting card from Series 5, and she works phenomenally in big minion decks. We particularly love pairing her with Red Skull, followed by a Taskmaster. Despite Red Skull’s downside of giving opposing cards +2 power, we found that once he was buffed with Shuri, that downside barely matters at all. Follow that up with a Taskmaster to duplicate 30 power, and you’re golden. Just protect your cards with Armor if possible.

Even without Red Skull, Shuri also pairs well with Black Panther. We had the most success putting her in a deck with high powered cards with significant downsides, as the doubled power was often enough to offset their disadvantages. If you have Zero, you can add him in to mitigate the downsides of your other cards as well.

Finally, we have Valkyrie, who sets the power of all cards at a location to 3. She pairs really well with Bast in a Cerebro-3 deck, and can bring both Cerebro and Mystique up to 3 power, allowing them to get buffed up further. At the same time, if your opponent loves playing huge minion decks, playing Valkyrie immediately kills off all their power in that lane, which can be unbelievably tilting. Valkyrie certainly isn’t a card you want to get if you don’t already have your support pieces in play, but she and Bast can elevate your Cerebro deck to a whole new level.

That does it for our picks for the best cards in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our full interview with Ben Brode.

Related Posts