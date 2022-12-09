All the News & Trailers From The Game Awards 2022

Image Source: The Game Awards

The 2022 Game Awards have come and gone but brought plenty of world premieres and massive reveals for upcoming games.

Below you can find all of the trailers that were shown off during the stream in the order they were shown.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC

Dead Cells will get a new DLC titled Return to Castlevania in a surprise crossover with the iconic series. Expect it in Q1 2023 on PC and consoles.

Vampire Survivors

Hit PC game Vampire Survivors is now available on mobile platforms.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Netflix is publishing a follow-up to the beloved game Valiant Hearts exclusively for mobile platforms and it’s coming soon.

Returnal

PS5 exclusive Returnal will be headed to PC sometime in the future.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd will be bringing the world of the Hellboy comics (and the gorgeous art style) to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime soon.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Some gameplay of the upcoming PSVR2 title Horizon Call of the Mountain was revealed. It will launch with the VR headset on Feb. 22, 2023.

Post Trauma

Post Trauma from publisher Raw Fury will be coming to consoles sometime in the future.

Viewfinder

Trippy puzzle game Viewfinder will be coming exclusively to PS4 and PS5 at an unknown date.

Among Us Hide N Seek

Among Us will be getting a new Hide N Seek game mode on Dec. 9 for all platforms the game is on.

After Us

Haunting platformer After Us will be out in Spring 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Replaced

Replaced, and its crisp pixel art style will be Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will also release on Game Pass on day one.

Street Fighter 6

This new Street Fighter 6 trailer showed off several characters joining the roster, as well as the June 2 release date.

Hades 2

Hades 2 was announced for currently unknown platforms and will release into early access in 2023.

Judas

Judas comes from the creator of BioShock and will be coming soon to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will serve as a prequel to the whole Bayonetta series and will be coming March 17, 2023, to the Nintendo Switch.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

New gameplay was shown off for the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion that is coming on Feb 28, 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

A new cinematic trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League revealed it will be the final performance as Batman by the late Kevin Conroy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The very first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor showed off an older Cal Kestis and his new tricks. The game will be released on March 17, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Earthblade

Earthblade comes from the creators of Celeste and will be out in 2024 for currently unknown platforms.

Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening will be an “open world survival MMO.” We don’t know a possible release date, but the game can be added to your wishlist on Steam.

Death Stranding 2

The trailer for Death Stranding 2 teased the return of Sam Bridges. We have no idea on platforms for a release date.

Immortals of Aevum

Immortals of Aevum looks to be a magic-based FRPS and will be out sometime in 2023 for currently unknown platforms.

Tekken 8

Legendary fighting game Tekken returns with its 8th entry sometime in the future for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Nightingale

Nightingale is an open-world survival crafting game coming to PC sometime in the future.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 will exit early access into its version 1.0 in August 2023 for PC.

Wayfinder

Wayfinder is a new MMO headed to PS4, PS5, and PC sometime in the future.

Fire Emblem Engage

A new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage announced the Expansion pass will release alongside the game on Jan. 20 for the Nintendo Switch.

Diablo 4

The new cinematic trailer for Diablo 4 reveals that will release on June 6, 2023. It will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC

The Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC will release on April 19, 2023, and will have Aloy venturing to Los Angeles. The DLC will only release on PS5.

Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol looks to be Bandai Namco’s response Genshin Impact. It will be out in the second half of 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Remnant 2

Remnant 2 will be the sequel to the terrific Remnant: From the Ashes. Remnant 2 will be out sometime in the future for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Transformers: Reactivate

With the world facing a crisis, a group of people teams up to bring Bumblebee back online. Platforms and the release date for Transformers: Reactivate are currently unknown.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

A new trailer for the upcoming Mario movie was shown off. The film will premiere on April 7, 2023.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

The new game from Life is Strange developer Dontnod was revealed to be Banished: Ghosts of New Eden. This very emotional trailer revealed a release window of the “end of 2023” as well as the information that it will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

After a long wait, a new gameplay trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 finally revealed a release window of 2023, as well as the release platforms of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker will have players building giant labyrinths for others to solve or die trying. Meet Your Maker will be out on April 4, 2023, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Crash Team Rumble

The return of Crash Bandicoot isn’t in Crash 5, but instead, it’s Crash Team Rumble, a team-based multiplayer game. Crash Team Rumble will be coming out sometime in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Lords of the Fallen

This cinematic trailer for The Lords of the Fallen shares that the soulslike will be out sometime in the future for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Crime Boss: Rockay City looks like a first-person GTA Vice City. It’s got a star-studded cast with Chuck Norris and Michael Rooker and will be out on March 28, 2023, exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

This new Modern Warfare 2 trailer revealed the date that the first raid will be coming to the game: Dec. 14. It will release through a free content update.

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

A new trailer for the Phantom Liberty Cyberpunk 2077 expansion revealed a 2023 release window as well as the fact it will only be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

From Software is taking a break from its souls series and will return to Armored Core for its sixth entry. This new game will be coming sometime in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Final Fantasy 16

This new trailer for the 16th mainline Final Fantasy title shares that the game will be coming out on June 22, 2023, exclusively for the PS5.

