Death Stranding 2 Features a New Female Lead, an Old Sam Bridges, & More

Today, during The Game Awards event, a brand new trailer for Death Stranding 2 was revealed. centering around a brand-new female character in the lead role, a bridge baby that is being raised normally, and the return of Sam Bridges.

You can check out the crazy new trailer for Death Stranding 2 right down below.

When Does Death Stranding 2 Come Out?

Currently, we don’t have an exact release date for Death Stranding 2. At the moment, information in general regarding the game is pretty under wraps, but Kojima did say in his speech after the reveal that there are a lot of things hidden in the trailer that fans of the series will be able to pick up.

Alongside this, he also stated that he’s rewritten the story already since the game’s inception, so we’ll have to see if that affects things. For more on Death Stranding 2, be sure to check back to Twinfinite, as we’ll have plenty of info on new actors, trailers, and much more.

You can also see more Death Stranding-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the game. For any questions you have about the game that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.

