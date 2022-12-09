Mario Travels Around Mushroom Kingdom in Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip

Image via Illumination

A short preview of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie was shown at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday night, giving a very brief look at the film.

Actor Keegan-Michael Key took the stage of The Game Awards to make some hat jokes about Toad, who he voices in the film, before throwing to the short preview. The trailer is just more than a minute, but shows off a wide shot of the Mushroom Kingdom before delving into the seemingly daily life for the Toad citizens.

Toad guides Mario through the crowd of other Toads, morbidly joking about the danger Mario’s brother Luigi is in, and even passes by an antiques shop filled with various Mario power-ups from the games themselves.

Then Mario and Toad literally jump from platform to platform from skyscraper heights before traveling and bumbling through pipes to wind up in front of Princess Peach’s iconic castle at the end of the preview. Check out the short clip from the Super Mario Bros. Movie below.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently scheduled to release in theaters on Apr. 7, 2023. Nintendo and Illumination had released a second, more in-depth trailer for the film last month.

Related Posts