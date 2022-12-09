Kevin Conroy’s Batman is Evil & Everyone Is Screwed in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady’s next outing in the Batman: Arkhamverse is set to debut in 2023 with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a game that stars the titular team having to go up against a mind-controlled Justice League. A new trailer was showcased at the Game Awards, announcing that the late great Kevin Conroy’s final outing as the character will be in this very game.

For those who didn’t know, Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice of Batman in the Arkham series, Batman: The Animated Series, and many other places, passed away in November. It wasn’t known at the time, but The Game Awards have confirmed that the actor had secretly been recording lines for the upcoming Suicide Squad game before his passing.

This, of course, means that fans will get to hear the iconic Batman actor one last time before having to say goodbye. The full trailer from The Game Awards can be found down below.

While the Batman reveal trailer doesn’t showcase much new story information, it does show that the Suicide Squad has apparently captured the Flash, which looks to be what prompts the villainous Batman to go up against the squad of villains.

The trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League assures players that the ending of Batman: Arkham Knight will be acknowledged, as the villains are aware of Bruce Wayne being Batman seeing as how Harley calls him by his civilian identity. This trailer also confirms that Batman had indeed survived the ending of Batman: Arkham Knight when the vigilante’s Knightfall Protocol blew up Wayne Manor with himself and Alfred seemingly in it.

The last piece of news to come out of The Game Awards regarding the DC Comics video game is that the official release date for when gamers and comic-book fans alike will be able to finally get their hands on Rocksteady’s latest game is May 26, 2023.

Related Posts