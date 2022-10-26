Rocksteady Co-Founders Are Leaving Studio After 18 Years

Earlier today in a message from Dabid Haddad on the Rocksteady Studios official site, it was announced that co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker will be leaving the studio after 18 years. The creators of the studio behind the Batman Arkham games will, “…leave Rocksteady at the end of 2022 and will begin a new adventure in gaming,” as Haddad put it.

Back in 2004, Hill and Walker started Rocksteady and released the studio’s first title in 2006 titled Urban Chaos: Riot Response. It wasn’t until three years later in 2009 when Batman: Arkham Asylum launched that the Rocksteady name started to gain some notoriety. Now the studio is working on one of the most anticipated games of next year, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Speaking of which, it’ll be interesting to see if these departures have any impact on the timeline for the upcoming title. Haddad briefly mentioned Suicide Squad in this post, but there was no announcement of who will be jumping into the director’s chair to fill in for the departing Hill.

However, it was mentioned that former Director of Production, Nathan Burlow, will be taking over as Studio Director. Additionally, Darius Sadeghian will be promoted to the Studio Product Director position. Conceivably, one or both of them could take over Hill’s job on Suicide Squad, but nothing has been announced at this point.

Down below you can find the thoughts on this move from Hill, Walker, Burlow, and Sadeghian:

“Our decision to leave Rocksteady was emotional to say the least! From the day we founded the company in 2004 all the way to today, Rocksteady has been our life and soul. It has given us the opportunity to do what we love most: make great games with exceptionally talented people. We are so proud of the team here for the games we have all made together, from our first game Urban Chaos, to the much-loved Arkham series, and now the epic Suicide Squad. But there is something extra special about Rocksteady that goes beyond the games we make, and everyone who works here feels it. It’s the incredible moments that we’ve shared over the years, the friendships made, and the care this team has for each other that have made this unforgettable journey so special. We believe people wear their Rocksteady T-shirts with pride because of how we treat each other and how it feels to be here. We want to thank the team for their hard work and everything they bring to make this such a great place to be. Some of our proudest moments happened because of this team’s energy and talent: getting the chance to work with Warner Bros. and DC on Batman, the wonderful Arkham Games being way more than we could possibly have imagined, the chance to work with our some of our childhood heroes, giving back to the industry we love so much by helping budding games makers, and finally, building a culture here where people can just be themselves and together make great games. One very special ingredient in all of this is the Rocksteady fans. Their excitement and support for what we do is the fuel that motivates us to be our best. They are the extended Rocksteady team and we wish them a huge thank you for energizing us over the last 18 years! Now with Suicide Squad in safe hands, and the team here stronger than ever, it’s time to hand over the reins, and for us to start a new adventure together in games. Nathan and Darius have proved their passion and skill at Rocksteady over many years. They are veterans of our industry and we know their commitment to Rocksteady and their talent and energy will take the team to even greater heights. We couldn’t be happier that they are leading the future here and wish them all the very best.” Jamie Walker & Sefton Hill

“Having worked with Jamie and Sefton as one of the founding members of the studio, I want to thank them for creating what I consider to be one of the best games development studios in the industry. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside them and I wish them all the very best in the future. I am very passionate and honored for the opportunity to continue the leadership of Rocksteady with Darius. My goal is to support our talented, hardworking team, retaining the heart and amazing culture of the studio. We are looking forward to building upon our successes with the upcoming release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and our future games.” Nathan Burlow

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead and support the amazing, creative and talented team at Rocksteady. Throughout my career at the studio, I have been driven by the team’s passion and collaborative energy to achieve their creative vision. I want to extend my thanks to Jamie and Sefton, for all the support and guidance they have provided over the years, and for the time we have spent working closely together, which has been very special to me. My commitment and goal are to continue building upon Rocksteady’s legacy for delivering innovative and world-class game experiences.” Darius Sadeghian

