Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets Release Window; Minsc & Boo’s Return Revealed Making the World a Better Place

Screenshot via Larian Studios

Today Larian Studios finally announced a full release window for the upcoming RPG Baldur’s Gate 3.

We learn that the game will launch on August 2023 for PC. Perhaps even more exciting for the fans of the series is the return of two legendary characters from the previous two games, the tattooed ranger Minsc and his even more legendary “miniature giant space hamster” Boo.

We also get to take the very first look at the titular city of Baldur’s Gate itself, one of the most relevant cities of the classic D&D Forgotten Realms setting.

You can check out the trailer below.

On top of the announcement, we also get the reveal of the Collector’s Edition priced at $269.99/259.99€, which will be printed in limited quantities (25,000 units worldwide).

It’ll include the following.

Mindflayer vs. Drow Battle Diorama

Hardcover Art Book

Character Sheets

Cloth Map

Tadpole Keyring

Stickers

Magic: The Gathering Booster Packs

Collector’s Edition Certificate

Baldur’s Gate 3 D20

We learn that the Panel From Hell: Holy Knight will air on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 7 p.m. CET. It’ll be presented as usual by Swen Vincke and his crew. It’ll introduce Patch 9 which will also include a new class. If I was a betting man, my money would be on the Paladin considering the title of the panel.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available in early access for PC