Returnal Will Be the Next PlayStation Exclusive Headed to PC

Image Source: Housemarque

The first big piece of news from The Game Awards 2022 is that the previous PS5 exclusive Returnal will be headed to PC sometime soon. The announcement sadly didn’t include a release date, so it’s like it won’t be before the end of December, but that isn’t for certain.

The trailer doesn’t mention any further features coming to the PC version, so it will likely just be a straight port. Considering Returnal is already a great-looking game, there isn’t any downside to that. Housemarque should always be trusted to bring the best experience. However, we will likely hear about graphic updates and all that as the currently unknown release date gets closer.

Returnal joins God of War and Death Stranding as PlayStation-exclusive games that have recently hit PC.

If you’ve been avoiding this game as it was previously only on PlayStation, it’s worth it. The Store page summarizes the game as follows:

After crash-landing on a shape-shifting alien planet, Selene finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated, forced to restart her journey every time she dies.



In this roguelike shooter, both the planet and your equipment change with every cycle, forcing you to adapt your play style and take on evolving challenges.

PC players will also have the added benefit of getting to play the game in co-op right at launch. It’s a really good experience that we’re sure will bring friends together.

Related Posts