Earthblade, a New Game From the Creators of Celeste, Just Got Its First Trailer

We just got our very first look at Earthblade, the upcoming explor-action game from the creators of hit indie Celeste.

The first official trailer for Earthblade, a new game by the developers of hit indie Celeste, just debuted at the Game Awards tonight. We got a good look at this 2D explor-action platformer by EXOK Games and a target release window.

Like Celeste, Earthblade features beautifully detailed pixel art graphics and a lush world to explore. You play as a child named Névoa as she returns to Earth after a long time to navigate a ruined world, encountering mysteries and engaging in challenging combat. It’s your job to explore the land and piece together Earth’s history.

This reveal trailer showcases nearly two minutes of both gameplay and dialogue. It mostly shows off the different environments that you’ll encounter, including foes and the combat against them. It looks incredibly enigmatic in the best way possible.

Even though this first look at Earthblade is magical in every sense, the unfortunate part of the news is that we’ll have to wait quite a while before the game is released. At the end of the trailer, we see that the EXOK Games has a target release year of 2024.

Of course, a lot can happen before then, so this is just a first glimpse of what will hopefully be more trailers to come. You can watch the reveal trailer below, and be sure to head to the official Earthblade website to see some more screenshots and listen to a teaser of some of the music.

If you haven’t played Celeste, the first game by the studio, you can read our official review right here. Celeste and Earthblade won’t be related, but playing Celeste can hopefully give you a feel for EXOK Games’s style and the challenge we can probably expect.