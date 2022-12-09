Street Fighter 6 Gets an Offical Release Date & Shows off Levels, Customization & More
Bring the fight to the Streets next Summer.
Today, during the Game Awards showcase, Capcom revealed a brand new, in-depth trailer for Street Fighter 6. In the video below, we get to see a good look at the new levels, characters, and customization that fans can expect from the next installment in this iconic franchise, which is set to arrive on June 2, 2023.
You can check out the trailer and a description of the game for yourself right down below:
Diverse Roster of 18 Fighters
Play legendary masters and new fan favorites like Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly and more in this latest edition with each character featuring striking new redesigns and exhilarating cinematic specials.
Dominate the Fighting Ground
Street Fighter 6 offers a highly evolved combat system with three control types – Classic, Modern and Dynamic – allowing you to quickly play to your skill level.
The new Real Time Commentary Feature adds all the hype of a competitive match as well as easy-to-understand explanations about your gameplay.
The Drive Gauge is a new system to manage your resources. Use it wisely in order to claim victory.
Explore the Streets in World Tour
Discover the meaning of strength in World Tour, an immersive, single-player story mode. Take your avatar and explore Metro City and beyond. Meet Masters who will take you under their wing and teach you their style and techniques.
Seek Rivals in the Battle Hub
The Battle Hub represents a core mode of Street Fighter 6 where players can gather and communicate, and become stronger together. Use the avatar you create in World Tour to check out cabinets on the Battle Hub floor and play against other players, or head over to the Game Center to enjoy some of Capcom’s classic arcade games.