JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R First DLC Character Risotto Nero Gets Release Dates & Trailer

Screenshot via Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco revealed the release date and a trailer for the first DLC coming to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Risotto Nero.

Today Bandai Namco revealed the release date and a trailer for the first DLC character coming to its anime fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

We already knew that the new character is Risotto Nero leader of the “Squadra Esecuzioni.” Today we learn that he’ll join the roster on October 26 if you have the Season Pass or on October 28 for everyone else.

On top of Risotto Nero, the Season Pass will include three more characters, who are still unannounced. All of them are guaranteed to be released by December 31, 2023.

You can watch Risotto Nero in action below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can read our review if you want to know whether it’s good.

Speaking of characters, you can check out trailers for Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon, one starring Jean Pierre Polnareff, one featuring Lisa Lisa, one showcasing Vanilla Ice, one featuring Mariah, two showing off Kars & Wamuu, one featuring Will Anthonio Zeppeli, one showcasing Pet Shop, one focusing on Iggy, two showcasing Jolyne Cujoh and F.F., one focusing on Ermes Costello, one starring Josuke Higashikata, one focusing on Yukako Yamagishi, one introducing Koichi Hirose, one focusing on old Joseph Joestar, one showing Kosaku Kawajiri, one showcasing Father Pucchi, and one focusing on Narciso Anastasia.

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.