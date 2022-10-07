JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Reveals First DLC Character & Season Pass Details

Risotto Nero will be the first of four DLC characters coming to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Risotto Nero with the Season Pass.

Today Bandai Namco revealed the first DLC character coming to its anime fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

The new character is Risotto Nero from the fifth arc Vento Aureo.

The leader of the “Squadra Esecuzioni” will join the cast this fall with more information and a trailer promised at a later date. In the meanwhile, we do get a screenshot.

Interestingly, we learn that the Season Pass includes four characters, with three still unannounced. All of them will be released by December 31, 2023.

If you buy the Season Pass (you can also purchase the characters separately) you get an exclusive pair of DLC, Rohan Kishibe’s debut costume and Muhammad Avdol’s father disguise.

You can check them out in the images below alongside Risotto Nero.

Image Source: Bandai Namco

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can read our review if you want to know whether it’s good.

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.