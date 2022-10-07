Connect with us

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Reveals First DLC Character & Season Pass Details

Risotto Nero will be the first of four DLC characters coming to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Risotto Nero with the Season Pass.
Today Bandai Namco revealed the first DLC character coming to its anime fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

The new character is Risotto Nero from the fifth arc Vento Aureo.

The leader of the “Squadra Esecuzioni” will join the cast this fall with more information and a trailer promised at a later date. In the meanwhile, we do get a screenshot.

Interestingly, we learn that the Season Pass includes four characters, with three still unannounced. All of them will be released by December 31, 2023.

If you buy the Season Pass (you can also purchase the characters separately) you get an exclusive pair of DLC, Rohan Kishibe’s debut costume and Muhammad Avdol’s father disguise.

You can check them out in the images below alongside Risotto Nero.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can read our review if you want to know whether it’s good.

Speaking of characters, you can check out trailers for Jotaro Kujoanother focusing on Jonathan Joestarone showcasing Dio Brandoone starring Johnny Joestarone featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon, one starring Jean Pierre Polnareffone featuring Lisa Lisaone showcasing Vanilla Iceone featuring Mariahtwo showing off Kars & Wamuu, one featuring Will Anthonio Zeppelione showcasing Pet Shop, one focusing on Iggy two showcasing Jolyne Cujoh and F.F.one focusing on Ermes Costelloone starring Josuke Higashikataone focusing on Yukako Yamagishione introducing Koichi Hiroseone focusing on old Joseph Joestarone showing Kosaku Kawajirione showcasing Father Pucchi, and one focusing on Narciso Anastasia.

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.

