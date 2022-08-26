JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailers Show the Characters of Part 5 and Narciso Anastasia

Image Source: Bandai Namco

The characters of Part 5 on top of Narciso Anastasia shine in two trailers of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

Today Bandai Namco released two more trailers about the characters that are featured in the fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

The first trailer focuses on the characters coming from Part 5 of the manga and anime titled “Vento Aureo” or “Golden Wind.”

We get to see the whole cast including Trish Una, Prosciutto & Pesci (who act as a single character), and Ghiaccio.

The second trailer moves on to Stone Ocean and provides a look at one of its characters, Narciso Anastasia.

Of course, the trailer also showcases his stand, Diver Down, in action.

You can check both trailers out below.

This follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon, one starring Jean Pierre Polnareff, one featuring Lisa Lisa, one showcasing Vanilla Ice, one featuring Mariah, two showing off Kars & Wamuu, one featuring Will Anthonio Zeppeli, one showcasing Pet Shop, one focusing on Iggy, two showcasing Jolyne Cujoh and F.F., one focusing on Ermes Costello, one starring Josuke Higashikata, one focusing on Yukako Yamagishi, one introducing Koichi Hirose, one focusing on old Joseph Joestar, one showing Kosaku Kawajiri, and one showcasing Father Pucchi.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh.

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.