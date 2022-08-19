Melty Blood: Type Lumina Reveals Gameplay of Free DLC Character Mash Kyrielight

Today Type-Moon released two new videos of the DLC recently announced for its popular 2D fighting game Melty Blood: Type Lumina.

We get to take a look one of the two DLC characters coming for free tomorrow, August 19, the servant Mash Kyrielight straight from the Fate series.

We already know that the other character coming at the same time is Neco-Ar and we’re also getting a very extensive update.

You can watch the videos below, as Mash Kyrielight fights against Saber.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina was recently featured among the main events at EVO 2022 less than a year after its release, carrying the flag of more niche anime fighting games alongside Granblue Fantasy Versus.

The tournament was won by Japanese player Jing, who defeated Masoma from the US in the grand finals for the second time after having beaten him in the winners’ final as well.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

