Melty Blood: Type Lumina Reveals Extensive Upcoming Updates at EVO 2022

During the dedicated tournament at EVO 2022, Type-Moon announced extensive updates coming to its fighting game Melty Blood: Type Lumina.

As you can see in the slides below, the developer aims to improve controls, make the characters feel more unique, add new modes (while keeping existing combos usable), overhaul shields, tweak neutralizations and moon dive/moon skills, make dashes and aerial skills less vulnerable, and make combos easier to execute in certain conditions.

Network gameplay will also get some updates alongside replays, ranked matches, and player matches.

We already knew the improvements to the single-player mode, but now we learn that the New scenarios will be for Arcueid and Ciel. A Boss Rush 2 mode will also be added will appear, and the scenario will focus on Noel.

Of course, we also already have heard about the upcoming free DLC characters Mash Kyrielight and Neco-Arc.

Summary of scheduled updates(2/8)



Shields will be weakened overall.

We will set up disadvantages and countermeasures so that the side attacking favorably will not be disadvantaged in an instant.#MBTL #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/B8rKbRpAGt — 【公式】MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA (@MB_LUMINA) August 7, 2022

Summary of scheduled updates(4/8)



Dash and Aerial Dash is reduced charge time before movement begins, and adjusted the time until Guarding is possible.

More combo variations will be available. You can continue to use your existing combos.#MBTL #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/MfJ6dXNbK8 — 【公式】MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA (@MB_LUMINA) August 7, 2022

Summary of scheduled updates(6/8)



It is now easier to invite someone to a Player Match from a Rank Match.

We have enhancing results screen animations when watching versus battles as a spectator.#MBTL #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/n35o8K9kCO — 【公式】MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA (@MB_LUMINA) August 7, 2022

Summary of scheduled updates(8/8)



New playable characters, "Neco-Arc" and "Mash Kyrielight", will be available for free!

Additionally, two additional characters scheduled to be added winter will also be delivered for free!



Buy now→https://t.co/KA7n32k8yC#MBTL #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/Tyqobucfg5 — 【公式】MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA (@MB_LUMINA) August 7, 2022

It was certainly rather impressive to see Melty Blood: Type Lumina as a main event at EVO 2022 less than a year after its release, carrying the flag of more niche anime fighting games alongside Granblue Fantasy Versus.

The tournament was won by Japanese player Jing, who defeated Masoma from the US in the grand finals for the second time after having beaten him in the winners’ final as well.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

