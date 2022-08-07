Granblue Fantasy Relink Is “At the Peak of Development;” New Glimpse of Gameplay Revealed

During the Grand Finals of Granblue Fantasy Versus at EVO 2022, Cygames provided a new glimpse at the gameplay of the action-JRPG Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Director Tetsuya Fukuhara appeared in a brief video in which he introduced Granblue Fantasy Versus, but he actually moved on to talk about Relink as well.

He mentioned that the game is “at the peak of development” and confirmed that the release window is slated for 2023 (we know it’s coming for PS5, PS4, and PC).

Interestingly, he showcased a glimpse of off-screen gameplay in which we can see Gran, Catalina, Lancelot, and Percival in the party, with Lyria who appears to be following along as an NPC.

While this isn’t much, it’s an extra look at the game that never hurts since Cygames had mentioned that the next reveal would come in December at Granblue Fantasy Fes.

You can watch it below.

Incidentally, there was pretty much no news for Granblue Fantasy Versus itself besides the announcement of the online Granblue Fantasy Versus Community League (which you can also see below right after the Relink segment).

Incidentally, the tournament at EVO 2022 was won by Gamera, who defeated Tororo in the grand finals coming from the losers’ bracket.

Things have been slow in terms of news for Granblue Fantasy Versus since Granblue Fes 2021 in December, which is not too surprising considering that the game is now over two years old.

Yet, the inclusion as a main event at EVO 2022 may have provided Cygames’ and Arc System Woks’ fighting game with a new lease on life, which it much needed considering that it launched at the worst possible time for a title with competitive ambitions due to the pandemic.

We’ll have to see whether Cygames will capitalize on this chance during the upcoming months.

Granblue Fantasy Versus is currently available for PS4 and PC. If you want to read more about it you can read our review.

The Granblue Fantasy mobile game is available for iOS, Android, and PC via browsers. If you want to give it a try, you can read my detailed guide on how to create an account, install the game, and play in English. Yesterday, we heard about an upcoming crossover with One Piece.