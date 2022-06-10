Granblue Fantasy Relink for PS5, PS4, and PC Delayed Again to 2023

Cygames announced that its upcoming JRPG Granblue Fantasy Relink for PS5, PS4, and PC has been delayed once more to next year.

Today Cygames announced that its upcoming JRPG Granblue Fantasy Relink has been delayed once more.

The game, which is coming to PS4, PS4, and PC, will be released in 2023, as you can read in the announcement below.

At least we get to see the summoning of Bahamut executed by heroine Lyria together with Gran, with voice acting both in English and in Japanese.

The release date for Relink has been changed, with details posted to the official website. We sincerely apologize to everyone excited for Relink.



Please stay tuned for further updates in 2022!

We also hear that further news will be shared this year in December, likely at the annual Granblue Fantasy Fes event, as mentioned in a more detailed message from producer Yuito Kimura.

Kimura-san also explained that the developers believe they need more time to further polish the game, refine gameplay balance, debug, and improve audio, graphics, and the overall experience.

If you’d like to see more of Granblue Fantasy Relink, you can take a look at the latest trailer and images, more gameplay from 2020, and more images.

The game has been announced all the way back in 2016 with the working title Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link and officially named Granblue Fantasy Relink in 2018. It was originally developed in collaboration with PlatinumGames, but Cygames brought development back in-house in 2019, with its studio in Osaka leading the charge.

In 2020, the PS5 version was announced to PS4 with a 2022 release window, which was then confirmed last December with the reveal of the additional PC version.

Having followed the game since the first reveal, it has certainly been a long journey, but what we have seen so far gives me hope that Granblue Fantasy Relink will be worth the wait.

Incidentally, the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game is available for iOS, Android, and PC via browsers. If you want to give it a try, you can read my detailed guide on how to create an account, install the game, and play in English.