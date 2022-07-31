Melty Blood: Type Lumina Getting Free Mash Kyrielight & Neco-Arc DLC Characters, PSO2 New Genesis Collaboration, & More

Today, during the Fate/Grand Order 7th Anniversary livestream, Type-Moon made several announcements related to its 2D fighting game Melty Blood: Type Lumina.

First of all, we’re getting two free DLC characters, popular demi-servant Mash Kyrielight and the cute Neco-Arc. They will both be available by the end of the summer with their own stages and stories. We already know that two more characters are coming by the end of the year.

Speaking of story, the game is getting an overhaul of the story mode, adding several new scenarios and enhancing the production values, as you can see in the clip below, alongside trailers for both new characters.

Last, but not least, Type-Moon also announced a collaboration with Sega’s Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, while no specific details were given.

We know that Sega mentioned that more collaborations would come to its MMORPG between October and November when they announced the detailed roadmap a few days ago.

[Info]

"Mash Kyrielight" will be available for free as a new playable character in "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA"!

He will be available soon along with character stories and battle stages!

Please look forward to further news!

Buy now→https://t.co/KA7n32BbAC#MBTL pic.twitter.com/u81cQe7VOU — 【公式】MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA (@MB_LUMINA) July 31, 2022

[Info]

"Neco-Arc" will be available for free as a new playable character in "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA"!

He will be available soon along with character stories and battle stages!

Please look forward to further news!

Buy now→https://t.co/KA7n32BbAC#MBTL pic.twitter.com/HTEsy0Qkmw — 【公式】MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA (@MB_LUMINA) July 31, 2022

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

you can check out the original announcement, an earlier trailer, plenty of screenshots, the introduction of Shiki Tohno, that of Kouma Kishima, the video focusing on Arcueid Brunestud, the trailer showcasing Ciel, the promotion video for Akiha Tohno, the video focusing on Hisui, one on Kohaku, one showing off their tag team, the reveal of Miyako Arima, the announcement featuring Noel, that of Michael Roa Valdamjong, the introduction of Vlov Arkhangel, the reveal of Red Arcueid, the one for Saber, one for Dead Apostle Noel, and the previous free DLC, Powered Ciel & Mario Gallo Bestino.