Melty Blood: Type Lumina Getting 4 Additional DLC Characters in 2022

During round 2 of the Melty Blood: Type Lumina official tournament, Type-Moon announced that the game is going to get more DLC characters.

To be precise, four additional fighters are coming in 2022, two in the summer and two in the winter.

Their identity has not been revealed and their price has not been decided, which means they’ll possibly not be free like the previous DLC characters.

Each character will come with their own story and with a battle stage.

On top of the characters, the game will continue to receive free updates including expanded features, adjustments to balance, bug fixes, and more.

Considering that summer is already here, the wait to know the identity of the first DLC character shouldn’t be far away.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

