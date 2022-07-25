Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Featuring Bar Heidrun & its Bouillabaisse

Image Source: Atlus

Atlus released a trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the locations and a dish that will be featured in the game.

Today Atlus released another daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the locations and a dish that will be featured in the game.

We return to the bar named “Heidrun,” which the heroes use as a hangout. Among the bar’s menu, you can find “Oinori Bouillabaisse.”

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Leo at the top of the fortune ranking and Gemini at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, one more, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, a fifth, and a sixth, on top of tons of gameplay, another trailer revealing the English cast, and one about the world.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one starring Ishtar, one showcasing a pizza place, one including Dionysus, one focusing on another Sabbath, one showcasing Loa, one revealing Futsunushi, one focusing on Sukuna-Hikona, one starring Surt, one showcasing Yamata no Orochi, and one revealing Okuninushi.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: