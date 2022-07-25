Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Screenshots Showing Safe House, Shops, & More

Image Source: Atlus

Atlus released a new gallery of screenshots of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing the safe house, shops, and more.

We take a look at the safe house, originally used by Arrow, which will become the base of operations of our party. Here you can rest, interact with your friends, and receive DLC items.

At the safe house, you can also enjoy meals, which you can purchase from shops and vending machines. They have various effects and can be used to prepare for dungeons.

Figue may also devise new types of meals (there are over 30 available).

We also get to take a look at the store Delamancha in Karakucho, which is an obvious parody of Don Quijote in Kabukicho, Shinjuku. Here you can purchase healing and support items. We also meet the clerk, Yume.

Next is Yoyojo in Mansei Realm. Here you can trade materials you find for items that can be used in battle and exploration. The store’s owner is named Lina.

Lastly, we take a look at the new game plus menu and at the difficulty menu, including the “very hard” difficulty which will be included in a free day-one DLC.

You can check out all the screenshots below.

Image Source: Atlus

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

