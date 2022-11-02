Genshin Impact Celebrates Version 3.2 Release With Nahida Gameplay Trailer

Nahida is the first new character coming with Genshin Impact version 3.2 today.

Today HoYoverse is releasing version 3.2 of its ultra-popular online action RPG Genshin Impact.

To celebrate the release, we get an extensive gameplay trailer for the newest character released with today’s wish.

Her mechanics are rather novel, and the trailer goes in-depth explaining how they work.

Nahida’s voice actors are Kimberley Anne Campbell in English and Yukari Tamura in Japanese. You likely know Tamura-san because she already voiced Qiqi, on top of Beatrix Brehme in Muv-Luv’s prequel Schwarzesmarken, Talim in Soulcalibur, and many more roles.

You can check the trailer out below both in English and Japanese, so you can hear both voice actresses in action.

“Perceive the world through illusory dreams, and nothing but the truth is revealed. Let colorful imagination in endless dreams inspire, and explore all possibilities of the universe.”

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version has been announced over two years ago, but no word has been said about it for a long while.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming version 3.2.