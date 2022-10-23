Genshin Impact Reveals First Nahida & Layla Gameplay; Shows the Content & Events of Version 3.2

Image via HoYoverse

Following the reveal of version 3.2 of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse revealed its first gameplay and plenty more information about the update.

We start with a look at gameplay from the new boss battle against the third Fatui Harbinger Boss, the Balladeer.

Interestingly, players will have to use a “little helper” similar to a drone to attack the Balladeer, and at times you’ll also have to use aiming mode to target weak points.

Next, we take a look at the gameplay of the first new character, Nahida, followed by Layla, the second new character.

Nahida will be available in the first Event wish of the patch together with Yoimiya, while Layla will come in the second alongside Tartaglia and Yae Miko.

The next segment showcases the events that will be featured in the update, including challenge events and more casual ones.

Among miscellaneous changes, the Serenitea Pot will also get the replication system, letting you share your designs with friends. Turkish and Italian will also be added to the language settings.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version has been announced over two years ago, but no word has been said about it for a long while.

