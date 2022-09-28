Genshin Impact Celebrates Version 3.1 Release With Trailer Showing Cyno’s Gameplay in-Depth

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released the previously announced version 3.1.

The new version comes with a new area and new characters, including Cyno, who got a new and extensive trailer Unlike the brief introduction we saw a few days ago and the trailer that hinted at Cyno’s battle powers, this time around we go into his gameplay in-depth, with a demonstration of what he can do.

Incidentally, Cyno is voiced in English by Alejandro Saab. while the Japanese voice Miyu Irino may sound more familiar since he voiced Sora in the Kingdom Hearts series among many more roles.

You can check the trailer out below.

“Whether it’s the blazing sands, deep caves, wicked torrents, or steep cliffs… The General Mahamatra’s footprints are everywhere. Because when it comes to doing his job, Cyno’s persistence is as terrifying as his sense of humor.”

If you want to learn more about Genshin Impact, you can read our review and watch the trailer dedicated to Kamisato Ayaka, one starring Yoimiya, one showing Sayu, two focusing on Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Kujou Sara, one showcasing the Raiden Shogun, one focusing on Sangonomiya Kokomi, one showcasing Thoma, one featuring Arataki Itto, one starring Gorou, one showcasing Shenhe, one focusing on Yun Jin, one showcasing Yae Miko, another focusing on Kamisato Ayato, one starring Yelan, one focusing on Kuki Shinobu, one showcasing Tighnari, one focusing on Collei, one showcasing Dori, and one focusing on Candace.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the new version 3.1.